Rs1.54tr in power subsidies sought | The Express Tribune Amount 70% higher than this year’s revised budget aimed at curbing debt

The Ministry of Energy has demanded Rs1.54 trillion in power subsidies for the next fiscal year, a colossal amount that is 70% more than this year’s revised budget, aimed at reducing circular debt to a level agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).The demand is surprising since the government has twice increased electricity tariffs in the outgoing fiscal year in order to reduce subsidies and control circular debt.Sources in the Ministry of Energy told The Express Tribune that Rs1.54 trillion was needed in fiscal year 2023-24 for avoiding any further increase in circular debt and settling arrears.The amount included Rs250 billion for paying dues of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’s (CPEC) energy projects, the sources said.The development comes at a time when the PML-N led coalition government is going to unveil next fiscal year’s budget around June 10, as it has not accepted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) demand to let a caretaker government present the budget.In the absence of an IMF umbrella, there is apprehension that the coalition government may give preference to its political objectives over economic needs in the upcoming budget.The demand for Rs1.54 trillion is Rs634 billion, or 70%, higher than the estimated power subsidies in the outgoing fiscal year. However, as compared to the original budget, the demand was higher by 203%.A senior official of the Ministry of Energy was of the view that like the outgoing fiscal year, the finance ministry may again give lower-than-required funds to manage both the flow and stock of circular debt.