Rs 363 billion of looted money recovered in last two years: Chairman NAB

Published On 04 September,2020 11:08 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has said that bringing white collar crime and mega corruption cases to logical conclusion is the top most priority of NAB.
He said that NAB’s overall conviction rate is 68.8% and it has recovered Rs 363 billion of looted money from corrupt individuals in the past two years.

NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal said in his statement that corruption is the root cause of all evil. Operations, prosecution, training, research and awareness sectors have been made more effective to further improve performance, he added.
Chairman NAB said that in 2019, 53,643 complaints were received, of which 42,760 complaints were brought to conclusion while in 2018, out of 48,591 complaints, 41,414 complaints were dealt with.
In 2019, 1308 complaints were investigated, 1686 inquiries were conducted and 609 investigations were completed resulting in a total conviction rate of 68.8%.
He also said that since the establishment of the agency, more than Rs 466 billion has been recovered and deposited back in the national exchequer by NAB.
 
