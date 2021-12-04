Rs 2.5 Millions Prizes announced for best Patriotic short film winners - PTV News .

Pakistan Ka Beta
Aug 7, 2019
Upgradation and revamping of PTV is very important for Pakistan foreign policy and achieving strategic goals of Pakistan . Alot has been done under current government for PTV .
Social media handles of PTV on You tube and Twitters are fully verified ( PTV News , PTV World , PTV Home and PTV Sports ) while few on Facebook are still unverified and of course a lot must be done to improve them further especially PTV World .
http://instagr.am/p/CXDoSdBt-ak/
http://instagr.am/p/CXDoQnuNhpH/
Support PTV News on Instagram as it has been started recently .
