Royally Cheap: Queen Elizabeth II Offering Minimum Wage Salary for Part-Time Holyrood Housekeeper

04:01 GMT 22.01.2022

5.png


According to the Royal Household listing, Queen Elizabeth II is seeking a new 'Master of the Household's Office' for the palace of Holyrood in Scotland. The job posting noted that the role of housekeeping assistant should be viewed as a pathway to develop one's "housekeeping skills and expertise".
Hospitality workers seeking employment amid the pandemic may want to shy away from a new housekeeping role that opened up at Holyrood Palace, as Queen Elizabeth II appears to be keeping a watchful eye on every pound and pence in her vast pocket book.

"Learning from your colleagues, you'll gain the specialist professional skills needed, always aiming for the highest standards", the post reads. "And you'll welcome and take care of guests at functions and events too".
Though employees are expected to strive for the highest standards, the same cannot be said about the position's hourly wage of less than £10 (around $13.55 USD).
The Royal Household's listing details that the housekeeping position includes a starting salary of £9.50 per hour (almost $13 USD per hour), the new UK minimum wage.

With 20 hours of part-time work per week, a Holyrood housekeeping assistant can expect to take home around £190 ($258 USD) per week, and nearly £760 ($1,030 USD) per month.
A 15% employer pension contribution is also on offer.
Those undeterred by the minimum wage salary must also possess the legal right to work in the UK, and will have to pass a required vetting process to work for the Royal Family.
Interviews for the hospitality position are slated to take place on 31 January.

https://sputniknews.com/20220122/ro...art-time-holyrood-housekeeper-1092439943.html

@aziqbal
 

