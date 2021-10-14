Royal Saudi airforce conducts 21 airstrikes on houthi elements

Big Tank said: Houthis are advancing each day and here you're coming with up with God knows what "cRedibAl SourceX". Click to expand...

It is stalemate on the ground between the Houthis and Hadi+southern separatists. little grounds is gained on each other from time to time but nothing serious. The Houthis can never defeat the Hadi+Southern separatists they are indestructable conventionally because they are similar tribal movements and structure. They are solidly ethablished on the land they will eventually outlast them they have bigger gas tank