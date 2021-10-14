What's new

Royal Saudi airforce conducts 21 airstrikes on houthi elements

Titanium100

Titanium100

They carry out on average that mount daily. They have killed approx 10k elements in just the last few months the Houthis are running out of recruits according to credible sources and started to forceful recruit canonfodders but still they got heavily slashed giving them serious issues in recruiting
 
Big Tank

Big Tank

Titanium100 said:
They carry out on average that mount daily. They have killed approx 10k elements in just the last few months the Houthis are running out of recruits according to credible sources and started to forceful recruit canonfodders but still they got heavily slashed giving them serious issues in recruiting
Houthis are advancing each day and here you're coming with up with God knows what "cRedibAl SourceX".
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Big Tank said:
Houthis are advancing each day and here you're coming with up with God knows what "cRedibAl SourceX".
It is stalemate on the ground between the Houthis and Hadi+southern separatists. little grounds is gained on each other from time to time but nothing serious. The Houthis can never defeat the Hadi+Southern separatists they are indestructable conventionally because they are similar tribal movements and structure. They are solidly ethablished on the land they will eventually outlast them they have bigger gas tank
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

Titanium100 said:
They carry out on average that mount daily. They have killed approx 10k elements in just the last few months the Houthis are running out of recruits according to credible sources and started to forceful recruit canonfodders but still they got heavily slashed giving them serious issues in recruiting
They have turned to forced recruitment
 
