Royal Netherlands Air Force second F-35 squadron takes shape

While Royal Netherlands Air Force declared IOC for its F-35 fighters at the end of December, new F-35s are still arriving. The Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) announced on 12 January that, with the last of 24 F-35As now delivered to 322 Squadron at Leeuwarden Air Base, the first aircraft for 313 Squadron have now begun arriving at Volkel Air Base also.
F-023 and F-024 (Picture source: RNLAF)
Netherlands ordered a total of 46 F-35 fighters to replace the F-16s with which the Air Force has been flying since 1979.
The Netherlands was the second international partner to receive the F-35, and continues to serve as a key contributor to the production and sustainment of the F-35 Lightning II advanced fighter. The Dutch are making plans to add to their F-35 fleet to increase the nation’s capability and capacity to engage in allied operations.
More than 25 suppliers from across Dutch industry are participating in critical technology development and strategic structural design ventures integral to the F-35 program, along with high-volume production, which includes composites, bonded assemblies, and aircraft wiring. This high-technology work leverages the Netherlands’ past performance experience and expertise on the F-16 program to maintain high-quality program execution.
Every F-35 contains components manufactured by Dutch companies. With the introduction of advanced technologies, Dutch industries are strategically positioned to participate in the production of more than 3,000 F-35 aircraft over the life of the program.
