What's new

Royal Netherlands Air Force second F-35 squadron takes shape

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
53,063
86
62,145
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
While Royal Netherlands Air Force declared IOC for its F-35 fighters at the end of December, new F-35s are still arriving. The Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) announced on 12 January that, with the last of 24 F-35As now delivered to 322 Squadron at Leeuwarden Air Base, the first aircraft for 313 Squadron have now begun arriving at Volkel Air Base also.

Follow Air Recognition on Google News at this link

Royal Netherlands Air Force second F 35 squadron takes shape 01
F-023 and F-024 (Picture source: RNLAF)

Netherlands ordered a total of 46 F-35 fighters to replace the F-16s with which the Air Force has been flying since 1979.

The Netherlands was the second international partner to receive the F-35, and continues to serve as a key contributor to the production and sustainment of the F-35 Lightning II advanced fighter. The Dutch are making plans to add to their F-35 fleet to increase the nation’s capability and capacity to engage in allied operations.

More than 25 suppliers from across Dutch industry are participating in critical technology development and strategic structural design ventures integral to the F-35 program, along with high-volume production, which includes composites, bonded assemblies, and aircraft wiring. This high-technology work leverages the Netherlands’ past performance experience and expertise on the F-16 program to maintain high-quality program execution.

Every F-35 contains components manufactured by Dutch companies. With the introduction of advanced technologies, Dutch industries are strategically positioned to participate in the production of more than 3,000 F-35 aircraft over the life of the program.

Royal Netherlands Air Force second F 35 squadron takes shape 02
F-023 and F-024 (Picture source: RNLAF)

Royal Netherlands Air Force second F-35 squadron takes shape (airrecognition.com)
 
D

dinovandoorn

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 4, 2022
2
0
1
Country
Netherlands
Location
Netherlands
Zarvan said:
While Royal Netherlands Air Force declared IOC for its F-35 fighters at the end of December, new F-35s are still arriving. The Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) announced on 12 January that, with the last of 24 F-35As now delivered to 322 Squadron at Leeuwarden Air Base, the first aircraft for 313 Squadron have now begun arriving at Volkel Air Base also.

Follow Air Recognition on Google News at this link

Royal Netherlands Air Force second F 35 squadron takes shape 01
F-023 and F-024 (Picture source: RNLAF)

Netherlands ordered a total of 46 F-35 fighters to replace the F-16s with which the Air Force has been flying since 1979.

The Netherlands was the second international partner to receive the F-35, and continues to serve as a key contributor to the production and sustainment of the F-35 Lightning II advanced fighter. The Dutch are making plans to add to their F-35 fleet to increase the nation’s capability and capacity to engage in allied operations.

More than 25 suppliers from across Dutch industry are participating in critical technology development and strategic structural design ventures integral to the F-35 program, along with high-volume production, which includes composites, bonded assemblies, and aircraft wiring. This high-technology work leverages the Netherlands’ past performance experience and expertise on the F-16 program to maintain high-quality program execution.

Every F-35 contains components manufactured by Dutch companies. With the introduction of advanced technologies, Dutch industries are strategically positioned to participate in the production of more than 3,000 F-35 aircraft over the life of the program.

Royal Netherlands Air Force second F 35 squadron takes shape 02
F-023 and F-024 (Picture source: RNLAF)

Royal Netherlands Air Force second F-35 squadron takes shape (airrecognition.com)
Click to expand...

First operational F-35's for the second airbase in the Netherlands operating the F-35A
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Get Ya Wig Split
Netherlands buys not 46 but 52 F-35s, extra Tomahawks, and MQ-9s
Replies
5
Views
415
Catalystic
C
beijingwalker
Take a look at the 'Mighty Dragon,' China's $120 million VS Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jet
Replies
9
Views
664
Kaleem.61
Kaleem.61
Zarvan
Thailand plans to procure eight American F-35 fighter aircraft to replace F-16
Replies
2
Views
657
Polestar 2
P
Get Ya Wig Split
US and South Korean F-35 stealth fighter jets team up for first time in message to North Korea
Replies
1
Views
130
jamahir
jamahir
Get Ya Wig Split
Maintainers, rejoice! The first phase of a major F-35 logistics overhaul is complete
Replies
0
Views
292
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom