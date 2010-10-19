What's new

Royal Navy’s new Carrier Strike Group has assembled for the first time, marking the beginning of a new era of operations

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2017
936
-2
924
Country
United States
Location
United States
Carrier Strike Group Assemble
Royal Navy’s new Carrier Strike Group has assembled for the first time, marking the beginning of a new era of operations
1601905114322.png


HMS Queen Elizabeth is at the centre of the group which is the start of joint carrier operations between the navy and its NATO allies.

Nine ships, 15 fighter jets, 11 helicopters and 3,000 personnel from the UK, US and the Netherlands are now carrying out exercises in the North Sea.

The strike group is the largest and most powerful European-led maritime force in almost 20 years.

The Carrier Strike Group offers Britain choice and flexibility on the global stage; it reassures our friends and allies and presents a powerful deterrent to would-be adversaries.

The group includes NATO’s most sophisticated destroyers — the Royal Navy’s Type 45s HMS Diamond and HMS Defender and US Navy Arleigh Burke-class USS The Sullivans as well as frigates HMS Northumberland and HMS Kent from the UK and the Dutch Navy’s HNLMS Evertsen.

They will not only protect the Queen Elizabeth-class carriers from enemy ships, submarines, aircraft and missiles, but are also capable of conducting a range of supporting missions, from maritime security to disaster relief.

“Protected by a ring of advanced destroyers, frigates, helicopters and submarines, and equipped with fifth generation fighters, HMS Queen Elizabeth is able to strike from the sea at a time and place of our choosing; and with our NATO allies at our side, we will be ready to fight and win in the most demanding circumstances.”

— Commodore Steve Moorhouse, Commander UK Carrier Strike Group

1601905202719.png


Meanwhile, two Royal Fleet Auxiliary ships, RFA Tideforce and RFA Fort Victoria, will supply fuel, food, spares and ammunition, to enabled sustained operations from the sea without host nation support.

This is the first time that HMS Defender has been involved in the UK-led Carrier Strike Group. Having just successfully completed a period of Basic Operational Sea Training over the summer, the men and women that make up Defender’s crew are motivated and ready to take part in the next stage of training in preparation for deploying with the Carrier Strike Group next year.

1601905221854.png


HMS Queen Elizabeth and her Strike Group are currently exercising alongside allied nations in the North Sea, as part of NATO’s largest annual exercise, Joint Warrior.

medium.com

Carrier Strike Group Assemble

Royal Navy’s new Carrier Strike Group has assembled for the first time, marking the beginning of a new era of operations
medium.com medium.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Vergennes Defence chiefs plan to slash Army size and lend one of Royal Navy’s aircraft carriers to the US Europe & Russia 1
Get Ya Wig Split Second Royal Navy new aircraft carrier to sail this week after momentous month World Affairs 2
Papa Dragon Queen commissions UK's biggest Aircraft Carrier into Royal Navy World Affairs 3
Dawood Ibrahim Why Royal Navy Shadows Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Aircraft Carrier Group Europe & Russia 15
mike2000 is back Babcock secures JV deal to provide engineering support services to Royal Navy Carriers in Oman Europe & Russia 0
B Royal Navy Second Aircraft Carrier HMS Prince of Wales' Hull Completed Naval Warfare 15
mike2000 is back Britain BAE and ASV create drone boats for the Royal Navy Elizabeth Class Carriers Military Forum 4
dexter NEW UK AIRCRAFT CARRIER: RESHAPING THE ROYAL NAVY Naval Warfare 13
L Loss of Carrier Strike Capability Top Concern of Royal Navy Chief Military Forum 0
mshoaib61 Royal Navy aircraft carrier will be sold after three years Military Forum 21

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top