What's new

Royal Navy to defy Beijing with patrols in South China Sea

aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
2,449
9
4,627
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
A full strength Royal Navy Carrier Group has finished loading live warheads from a port in Western Scotland

it is now getting ready to sail for the South China Sea and cross Taiwan straights despite China calling them not too

Royal Navy in the Pacific: An ally against China, where we need it
BY SETH CROPSEY, OPINION CONTRIBUTOR — 03/09/21 11:00 AM EST
THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY CONTRIBUTORS ARE THEIR OWN AND NOT THE VIEW OF THE HILL
102







Royal Navy in the Pacific: An ally against China, where we need it

© Getty Images
Because of its renewed emphasis on allies, the Biden administration should be grateful for the United Kingdom’s plan to deploy a Carrier Strike Group (CSG) to the Indo-Pacific later this year. Sending a British carrier group to Asia demonstrates London’s understanding of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s global challenge to democracies. Building on such cooperation is a major administration policy objective. The UK’s carrier presence will be complemented by submarine and surface ship deployments from France and Germany respectively.
The Royal Navy CSG operated during the U.S.-U.K. “Joint Warrior” exercise in October. This planned deployment indicates that the U.K.’s CSG has reached its “Initial Operating Capability” phase; in plain English, each of the carrier group’s escorts can conduct their required missions. While lacking the punch of a large-deck aircraft carrier, the Royal Navy now has far more combat power than it possessed since it operated two Audacious-class fleet carriers in the 1960s.
HMS Queen Elizabeth, the CSG’s capital ship, displaces 65,000 tons, comparable to the Russian Admiral Kuznetzov and Chinese Liaoning and Shandong. It will be the first carrier group to deploy the F-35; the U.S. Marine Corps has experimented with deploying F-35Bs on its America-class big-deck amphibious ships as makeshift carriers, but the U.S. Navy has yet to deploy F-35Cs on its supercarriers.
ADVERTISEMENT
Despite appearances, the U.K. group will have a modest impact on the Indo-Pacific balance. The Queen Elizabeth-class lacks a catapult mechanism, instead using a “ski jump” to launch its F-35Bs. This decreases the air wing’s range by limiting the payload an aircraft can carry. Because the F-35B has the shortest range of any F-35 variant, investment in range extension would be useful. But unlike the U.S. Navy, which is acquiring the MQ-25 Stingray as a carrier-based tanker, the Royal Navy has no such refueling platform.
Moreover, the HMS Queen Elizabeth fields a limited air wing. The CSG’s Carrier Air Wing (CVW), its primary offensive tool, is limited to 24 to 35 F-35Bs, along with 14 helicopters tasked with Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) and Airborne Early Warning (AEW). By comparison, even the understrength short-range air wings deployed aboard U.S. carriers include three to five squadrons (36 to 60 airframes) of F/A-18 multirole fighters, a fixed-wing electronic warfare squadron, and a fixed-wing AEW squadron, along with an ASW-focused helicopter squadron. The F-35B is a fifth-generation stealth fighter that provides the U.K. with sophisticated capabilities, but its range limitations and limited numbers decrease its combat efficacy.
Still, the U.K.’s deployment is an important diplomatic-political signal.
First, it demonstrates the potential for European engagement in the Indo-Pacific. Like its Soviet predecessor, China poses a direct threat to the Western order and must be countered accordingly — but the U.S. is not powerful enough to do so without allies. Moreover, China has increased in stature partly because of its ability to prevent allied cooperation by increasing its area-denial ability at sea. It also has targeted specific European countries, hoping to preclude anti-China policy by promising major infrastructure investments and by using its huge consumer market to attract European companies. Europe has become more skeptical of Chinese “friendship” — but, absent U.S.-guaranteed freedom of navigation and lacking the military capabilities to enforce it themselves, Europe will be at China’s mercy. Thus, the U.K. deployment is the first evidence of a major European power willing to defend its Asian interests.
The Biden administration has indicated that alliance-building and multilateralism will define its foreign policy. Considering the threat China poses, international coordination must go beyond environmental cooperation, diplomatic niceties at major summits or even substantive economic measures.
ADVERTISEMENT
The U.S. must contain Chinese expansion, giving Europe a predominately economic role but leveraging Europe’s limited yet sophisticated military capabilities. The U.K. deployment should be a springboard for this strategy.
Second, the U.K. deployment indicates that Britain, despite domestic turmoil, remains a critical ally. During the 1950s, the Royal Navy deployed carriers to the Mediterranean; the British Army and Royal Air Force maintained a significant presence in the Near East, and the Royal Navy maintained bases in Asia. But by the late-1960s, with its confidence shattered after the Suez crisis and its currency devalued, the U.K. progressively withdrew all but token forces from its bases east of the Suez Canal. And, by 1982, British forces were hollowed out — with its Falklands War victory that year largely attributed to luck and U.S. intelligence on Argentina’s Exocet missiles.
A resurgence did occur during the latter half of Prime Minister Thatcher’s second term, but the British military was largely constructed to fill capability gaps in U.S. forces, rather than deploy independently. The only robust post-1982 British military deployment was its 2000 intervention in Sierra Leone, which stressed British capabilities. Force hollowness increased throughout the 2000s, even as the British forces deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.
The U.K. carrier group deployment, therefore, constitutes a clear policy shift. If Britain has the spine to build a fleet large enough to sustain regular deployments, it can become a pillar of democratic defense architecture in the Near East and Asia, second only to certain regional allies.
The U.S. Navy is attaching a guided missile destroyer, The Sullivans, to the U.K. group, and U.S. pilots will comprise between a third and a half of the Brits’ strike-capable air wing. Why add the U.S. ship instead of another British vessel? Because doing so will relieve some pressure on the British fleet, which operates one-third the number of the surface combatants it had during the Falklands War — just 19 ships, including 13 Type 23s that are nearing the end of their service lives. If the U.K. seeks to become a relevant player in the Indo-Pacific balance, then it must remedy this clear force hollowness.


Closer relations with allies and multilateralism are not ends in themselves but, rather, means to greater security and to achieve shared diplomatic, technological and financial goals. The planned cooperation between the U.S. and Royal navies in the Western Pacific is necessary and instructive for the future of all states in the shadow of an increasingly militant China.
Seth Cropsey is a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute in Washington and director of Hudson’s Center for American Seapower. He served as a U.S. naval officer and as deputy Undersecretary of the Navy.
Harry Halem, a research associate at Hudson and graduate student at the London School of Economics, contributed to this report.
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
17,978
-12
8,346
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
SCS is international waters. They can sail if they like. Spewing CO2.

Week beginning on March 14, 2021: 417.77 ppm
Weekly value from 1 year ago: 414.52 ppm
Weekly value from 10 years ago: 392.63 ppm

Global Monitoring Laboratory - Carbon Cycle Greenhouse Gases

The Global Monitoring Laboratory conducts research on greenhouse gas and carbon cycle feedbacks, changes in clouds, aerosols, and surface radiation, and recovery of stratospheric ozone.
www.esrl.noaa.gov
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
2,449
9
4,627
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
dont worry the French are also coming

France sends ship to challenge Beijing over South China Sea - ‘Playing with fire'
FRANCE have sent a warship to Vietnam, in the latest Western warning to Beijing over their aggressive claims in the South China Sea.








Marc Razafindranaly, French defence attache in Vietnam, said the frigate Prairial had left Tahiti of French Polynesia on January 1 and reached Cam Ranh Port in south central Khanh Hoa Province on Tuesday.

The Prairial is a Floreal-class frigate, spanning 93.5 meters and has a maximum speed of 37 kph.

The French embassy in Hanoi added the frigate docked in Vietnam as part of a military cooperation framework.

Ambassador Nicolas Warnery added: “The frigate’s visit at this time is meant to deliver a message in support of freedom of navigation in the air and at sea, which is shared by both Vietnam and France.”

NAVAL BASE, CALLAO, PERU - 2018/05/18: Members of the crew in maintenance work to the 100mm Gun of the monitoring light frigate of the National Navy o

NAVAL BASE, CALLAO, PERU - 2018/05/18: Boarding ramp of the monitoring light frigate of the National Navy of France Prairial F731. The vessel, a Flore



It comes as Mark J. Valencia, maritime policy analyst, political commentator and consultant focused on Asia, suggested France is “playing with fire” in the disputed region.

He said in the South China Morning Post: “It won’t take much to convince China that France is supporting US efforts to contain it.

“This is the signal France is sending by participating in joint exercises with India, Australia, Japan and the US. (…)

“The French are going to have to decide if they really want to stick their neck out economically to further US hegemony in the region – and the American myth that freedom of commercial navigation is under threat.”



The U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur, top, conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Japan Maritime Self-Defens

An H-6K bomber is seen conducting training exercises, as the People's Liberation Army (PLA) air force conducted a combat air patrol in the South China



France has already carried out operations in the disputed waters, and will join military transits with the US and UK later this year.

In February, French nuclear attack submarine SNA Emeraude conducted a patrol in the South China Sea.

Defence Minister Florence Parly tweeted a picture of the submarine, and said the journey was “striking proof of our French Navy's capacity to deploy far away and for a long time together with our Australian, American and Japanese strategic partners”.

China did not react to the passage, which Antoine Bondaz, research fellow at the Foundation for Strategic Research, told outlet France24 was because it was not a serious threat.

He added: “Beijing had to judge if the stakes were worth it.”



Express.co.uk graphic showing competing claims in the South China Sea

Express.co.uk graphic showing China's military poer


France has already carried out operations in the disputed waters, and will join military transits with the US and UK later this year.

In February, French nuclear attack submarine SNA Emeraude conducted a patrol in the South China Sea.

Defence Minister Florence Parly tweeted a picture of the submarine, and said the journey was “striking proof of our French Navy's capacity to deploy far away and for a long time together with our Australian, American and Japanese strategic partners”.

China did not react to the passage, which Antoine Bondaz, research fellow at the Foundation for Strategic Research, told outlet France24 was because it was not a serious threat.

He added: “Beijing had to judge if the stakes were worth it.”
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
17,978
-12
8,346
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
aziqbal said:
dont worry the French are also coming

France sends ship to challenge Beijing over South China Sea - ‘Playing with fire'
FRANCE have sent a warship to Vietnam, in the latest Western warning to Beijing over their aggressive claims in the South China Sea.








Marc Razafindranaly, French defence attache in Vietnam, said the frigate Prairial had left Tahiti of French Polynesia on January 1 and reached Cam Ranh Port in south central Khanh Hoa Province on Tuesday.

The Prairial is a Floreal-class frigate, spanning 93.5 meters and has a maximum speed of 37 kph.

The French embassy in Hanoi added the frigate docked in Vietnam as part of a military cooperation framework.

Ambassador Nicolas Warnery added: “The frigate’s visit at this time is meant to deliver a message in support of freedom of navigation in the air and at sea, which is shared by both Vietnam and France.”

NAVAL BASE, CALLAO, PERU - 2018/05/18: Members of the crew in maintenance work to the 100mm Gun of the monitoring light frigate of the National Navy o

NAVAL BASE, CALLAO, PERU - 2018/05/18: Boarding ramp of the monitoring light frigate of the National Navy of France Prairial F731. The vessel, a Flore



It comes as Mark J. Valencia, maritime policy analyst, political commentator and consultant focused on Asia, suggested France is “playing with fire” in the disputed region.

He said in the South China Morning Post: “It won’t take much to convince China that France is supporting US efforts to contain it.

“This is the signal France is sending by participating in joint exercises with India, Australia, Japan and the US. (…)

“The French are going to have to decide if they really want to stick their neck out economically to further US hegemony in the region – and the American myth that freedom of commercial navigation is under threat.”



The U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur, top, conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Japan Maritime Self-Defens

An H-6K bomber is seen conducting training exercises, as the People's Liberation Army (PLA) air force conducted a combat air patrol in the South China's Liberation Army (PLA) air force conducted a combat air patrol in the South China



France has already carried out operations in the disputed waters, and will join military transits with the US and UK later this year.

In February, French nuclear attack submarine SNA Emeraude conducted a patrol in the South China Sea.

Defence Minister Florence Parly tweeted a picture of the submarine, and said the journey was “striking proof of our French Navy's capacity to deploy far away and for a long time together with our Australian, American and Japanese strategic partners”.

China did not react to the passage, which Antoine Bondaz, research fellow at the Foundation for Strategic Research, told outlet France24 was because it was not a serious threat.

He added: “Beijing had to judge if the stakes were worth it.”



Express.co.uk graphic showing competing claims in the South China Sea

Express.co.uk graphic showing China's military poer's military poer


France has already carried out operations in the disputed waters, and will join military transits with the US and UK later this year.

In February, French nuclear attack submarine SNA Emeraude conducted a patrol in the South China Sea.

Defence Minister Florence Parly tweeted a picture of the submarine, and said the journey was “striking proof of our French Navy's capacity to deploy far away and for a long time together with our Australian, American and Japanese strategic partners”.

China did not react to the passage, which Antoine Bondaz, research fellow at the Foundation for Strategic Research, told outlet France24 was because it was not a serious threat.

He added: “Beijing had to judge if the stakes were worth it.”
Click to expand...
South Korea is historically close with China. South Korea is rival of Japan in the region. In the event of war South Korea lets Chinese air force use South Korean airspace.
 
F

flowerfan2020

FULL MEMBER
Feb 17, 2020
616
-5
1,014
Country
China
Location
China
aziqbal said:
A full strength Royal Navy Carrier Group has finished loading live warheads from a port in Western Scotland

it is now getting ready to sail for the South China Sea and cross Taiwan straights despite China calling them not too

Royal Navy in the Pacific: An ally against China, where we need it
BY SETH CROPSEY, OPINION CONTRIBUTOR — 03/09/21 11:00 AM EST
THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY CONTRIBUTORS ARE THEIR OWN AND NOT THE VIEW OF THE HILL
102







Royal Navy in the Pacific: An ally against China, where we need it

© Getty Images
Because of its renewed emphasis on allies, the Biden administration should be grateful for the United Kingdom’s plan to deploy a Carrier Strike Group (CSG) to the Indo-Pacific later this year. Sending a British carrier group to Asia demonstrates London’s understanding of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s global challenge to democracies. Building on such cooperation is a major administration policy objective. The UK’s carrier presence will be complemented by submarine and surface ship deployments from France and Germany respectively.
The Royal Navy CSG operated during the U.S.-U.K. “Joint Warrior” exercise in October. This planned deployment indicates that the U.K.’s CSG has reached its “Initial Operating Capability” phase; in plain English, each of the carrier group’s escorts can conduct their required missions. While lacking the punch of a large-deck aircraft carrier, the Royal Navy now has far more combat power than it possessed since it operated two Audacious-class fleet carriers in the 1960s.
HMS Queen Elizabeth, the CSG’s capital ship, displaces 65,000 tons, comparable to the Russian Admiral Kuznetzov and Chinese Liaoning and Shandong. It will be the first carrier group to deploy the F-35; the U.S. Marine Corps has experimented with deploying F-35Bs on its America-class big-deck amphibious ships as makeshift carriers, but the U.S. Navy has yet to deploy F-35Cs on its supercarriers.
ADVERTISEMENT
Despite appearances, the U.K. group will have a modest impact on the Indo-Pacific balance. The Queen Elizabeth-class lacks a catapult mechanism, instead using a “ski jump” to launch its F-35Bs. This decreases the air wing’s range by limiting the payload an aircraft can carry. Because the F-35B has the shortest range of any F-35 variant, investment in range extension would be useful. But unlike the U.S. Navy, which is acquiring the MQ-25 Stingray as a carrier-based tanker, the Royal Navy has no such refueling platform.
Moreover, the HMS Queen Elizabeth fields a limited air wing. The CSG’s Carrier Air Wing (CVW), its primary offensive tool, is limited to 24 to 35 F-35Bs, along with 14 helicopters tasked with Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) and Airborne Early Warning (AEW). By comparison, even the understrength short-range air wings deployed aboard U.S. carriers include three to five squadrons (36 to 60 airframes) of F/A-18 multirole fighters, a fixed-wing electronic warfare squadron, and a fixed-wing AEW squadron, along with an ASW-focused helicopter squadron. The F-35B is a fifth-generation stealth fighter that provides the U.K. with sophisticated capabilities, but its range limitations and limited numbers decrease its combat efficacy.
Still, the U.K.’s deployment is an important diplomatic-political signal.
First, it demonstrates the potential for European engagement in the Indo-Pacific. Like its Soviet predecessor, China poses a direct threat to the Western order and must be countered accordingly — but the U.S. is not powerful enough to do so without allies. Moreover, China has increased in stature partly because of its ability to prevent allied cooperation by increasing its area-denial ability at sea. It also has targeted specific European countries, hoping to preclude anti-China policy by promising major infrastructure investments and by using its huge consumer market to attract European companies. Europe has become more skeptical of Chinese “friendship” — but, absent U.S.-guaranteed freedom of navigation and lacking the military capabilities to enforce it themselves, Europe will be at China’s mercy. Thus, the U.K. deployment is the first evidence of a major European power willing to defend its Asian interests.
The Biden administration has indicated that alliance-building and multilateralism will define its foreign policy. Considering the threat China poses, international coordination must go beyond environmental cooperation, diplomatic niceties at major summits or even substantive economic measures.
ADVERTISEMENT
The U.S. must contain Chinese expansion, giving Europe a predominately economic role but leveraging Europe’s limited yet sophisticated military capabilities. The U.K. deployment should be a springboard for this strategy.
Second, the U.K. deployment indicates that Britain, despite domestic turmoil, remains a critical ally. During the 1950s, the Royal Navy deployed carriers to the Mediterranean; the British Army and Royal Air Force maintained a significant presence in the Near East, and the Royal Navy maintained bases in Asia. But by the late-1960s, with its confidence shattered after the Suez crisis and its currency devalued, the U.K. progressively withdrew all but token forces from its bases east of the Suez Canal. And, by 1982, British forces were hollowed out — with its Falklands War victory that year largely attributed to luck and U.S. intelligence on Argentina’s Exocet missiles.
A resurgence did occur during the latter half of Prime Minister Thatcher’s second term, but the British military was largely constructed to fill capability gaps in U.S. forces, rather than deploy independently. The only robust post-1982 British military deployment was its 2000 intervention in Sierra Leone, which stressed British capabilities. Force hollowness increased throughout the 2000s, even as the British forces deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.
The U.K. carrier group deployment, therefore, constitutes a clear policy shift. If Britain has the spine to build a fleet large enough to sustain regular deployments, it can become a pillar of democratic defense architecture in the Near East and Asia, second only to certain regional allies.
The U.S. Navy is attaching a guided missile destroyer, The Sullivans, to the U.K. group, and U.S. pilots will comprise between a third and a half of the Brits’ strike-capable air wing. Why add the U.S. ship instead of another British vessel? Because doing so will relieve some pressure on the British fleet, which operates one-third the number of the surface combatants it had during the Falklands War — just 19 ships, including 13 Type 23s that are nearing the end of their service lives. If the U.K. seeks to become a relevant player in the Indo-Pacific balance, then it must remedy this clear force hollowness.


Closer relations with allies and multilateralism are not ends in themselves but, rather, means to greater security and to achieve shared diplomatic, technological and financial goals. The planned cooperation between the U.S. and Royal navies in the Western Pacific is necessary and instructive for the future of all states in the shadow of an increasingly militant China.
Seth Cropsey is a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute in Washington and director of Hudson’s Center for American Seapower. He served as a U.S. naval officer and as deputy Undersecretary of the Navy.
Harry Halem, a research associate at Hudson and graduate student at the London School of Economics, contributed to this report.
Click to expand...
So you just proved there is no freedom of navigation in SCS is just a damn lie.
 
F

flowerfan2020

FULL MEMBER
Feb 17, 2020
616
-5
1,014
Country
China
Location
China
striver44 said:
no what he meant is, China is only good against Vietnamese and Pnoy fishermen, when a fully armed CSG running China's way, the most potent weapons China had is Global Times.
Click to expand...
No, also good against any Western or U.S fishermen too. There are hundreds if not thousands of commercial ship Transpass very day in SCS.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Raphael
Former US representative to the UN speculates: A Chinese Naval Base in the South Atlantic?
Replies
5
Views
852
Shotgunner51
Shotgunner51

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom