Royal Navy in race against Russia to find the crashed F35 in Mediterranean

Royal Navy in race against Russians to recover crashed F-35 jet from sea floor

British Armed Forces were scrambling to recover pieces of the destroyed F-35 warplane, which has top secret technology, from the Mediterranean in case it falls into enemy hands.The Royal Navy was in a race against the Russians to recover a £100 million UK warplane with top secret technology after it crashed into the Mediterranean.A British pilot dramatically ejected from the F-35B Lightning on a routine exercise that is believed to have smashed up on impact in the sea but pieces of the destroyed aircraft would still contain highly sensitive features.