Royal Naval Frigate HMS Richmond in Karachi

NAVAL BASE KARACHI SINDH, PAKISTANThe Royal Navy Type 23 Guided Missile Frigate, HMS Richmond arrived at Karachi Naval Dockyard for a port visit to Pakistan HMS Richmond is part of the UK ’s Carrier Strike Group 21, currently deployed in the Indian Ocean.The warship has a busy programme of Pakistan-UK defence engagements.The warship will participate in bilateral naval exercises with the Pakistan Navy.