Royal Naval Frigate HMS Richmond in Karachi

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
37,375
169
133,302
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
NAVAL BASE KARACHI SINDH, PAKISTAN
The Royal Navy Type 23 Guided Missile Frigate, HMS Richmond arrived at Karachi Naval Dockyard for a port visit to Pakistan HMS Richmond is part of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group 21, currently deployed in the Indian Ocean.
The warship has a busy programme of Pakistan-UK defence engagements.
The warship will participate in bilateral naval exercises with the Pakistan Navy.

1635687476675.png


1635687504783.png


1635687541362.png


1635687564330.png
 
akramishaqkhan

akramishaqkhan

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2017
615
0
1,333
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Why?
 
