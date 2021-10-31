Royal Naval Frigate HMS Richmond in Karachi

Windjammer
- Nov 9, 2009
NAVAL BASE KARACHI SINDH, PAKISTAN
The Royal Navy Type 23 Guided Missile Frigate, HMS Richmond arrived at Karachi Naval Dockyard for a port visit to Pakistan HMS Richmond is part of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group 21, currently deployed in the Indian Ocean.
The warship has a busy programme of Pakistan-UK defence engagements.
The warship will participate in bilateral naval exercises with the Pakistan Navy.
