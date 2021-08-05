OFFICIAL STATEMENTS

ROYAL ENFIELD HIMALAYAN 650

Royal Enfield’s Global Domination Rages On: Becomes The Top-selling Mid-size Motorcycle Brand In New Zealand The company has secured number one place in terms of sales in the mid-size (250cc to 1000cc) motorcycle segment in New Zealand. RE’s New Zealand operations are overlooked by Urban Moto Imports.

Royal Enfield’s global domination started with the introduction of the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. Not only these retro-styled twin-cylinder motorcycles have won the hearts of riders around the world, they have also become the go-to choice for overseas customization houses. The reasons behind their success are many. The primary reason being their lovely 650cc twin-cylinder engine accompanied by a not so hefty price tag. After dominating the UK market, RE has now made it official that they have established domination in the mid-size motorcycle segment in New Zealand as well!The company has secured number one place in terms of sales in the mid-size (250cc to 1000cc) motorcycle segment in New Zealand. RE’s New Zealand operations are overlooked by Urban Moto Imports.Vimal Sumbly, Asia Pacific (APAC) Head of Business of Royal Enfield, expressed his excitement towards the achievement by saying, “We are absolutely delighted that we have become the number one mid-size motorcycling brand in New Zealand. Royal Enfield has intently focused on growing and leading the middleweight segment market across the world and becoming a truly Global motorcycling brand. We have consistently grown our network, reach, product, apparel, GMA range and offerings to appeal to the customers. In fact, since our entry in Australia and New Zealand, we have received great feedback and love from motorcycle enthusiasts.”Commenting on RE’s success, Joseph Elasmar, CEO of Urban Moto Imports, said, “We are truly proud of our association with Royal Enfield across Australia and New Zealand, whilst being able to share the same brand values. There is a bright future ahead for us, especially in the mid-size motorcycle segment. Royal Enfield’s unique form of motorcycling is centred on the idea of an absolute connection between the rider, machine and the terrain they ride through. We call this ‘Pure Motorcycling’.”It is being reported that Royal Enfield is indeed working on a 650cc Himalayan. If RE does manage to swap the 650cc motor in the Himalayan, their global domination is only going to get stronger. Rumours suggest that it is being developed at Royal Enfield’s technology centre in the United Kingdom.