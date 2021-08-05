What's new

Royal Enfield’s Global Domination Rages On: Becomes The Top-selling Mid-size Motorcycle Brand In New Zealand

Royal Enfield’s global domination started with the introduction of the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. Not only these retro-styled twin-cylinder motorcycles have won the hearts of riders around the world, they have also become the go-to choice for overseas customization houses. The reasons behind their success are many. The primary reason being their lovely 650cc twin-cylinder engine accompanied by a not so hefty price tag. After dominating the UK market, RE has now made it official that they have established domination in the mid-size motorcycle segment in New Zealand as well!

The company has secured number one place in terms of sales in the mid-size (250cc to 1000cc) motorcycle segment in New Zealand. RE’s New Zealand operations are overlooked by Urban Moto Imports.

OFFICIAL STATEMENTS
Vimal Sumbly, Asia Pacific (APAC) Head of Business of Royal Enfield, expressed his excitement towards the achievement by saying, “We are absolutely delighted that we have become the number one mid-size motorcycling brand in New Zealand. Royal Enfield has intently focused on growing and leading the middleweight segment market across the world and becoming a truly Global motorcycling brand. We have consistently grown our network, reach, product, apparel, GMA range and offerings to appeal to the customers. In fact, since our entry in Australia and New Zealand, we have received great feedback and love from motorcycle enthusiasts.”


Commenting on RE’s success, Joseph Elasmar, CEO of Urban Moto Imports, said, “We are truly proud of our association with Royal Enfield across Australia and New Zealand, whilst being able to share the same brand values. There is a bright future ahead for us, especially in the mid-size motorcycle segment. Royal Enfield’s unique form of motorcycling is centred on the idea of an absolute connection between the rider, machine and the terrain they ride through. We call this ‘Pure Motorcycling’.”

ROYAL ENFIELD HIMALAYAN 650
It is being reported that Royal Enfield is indeed working on a 650cc Himalayan. If RE does manage to swap the 650cc motor in the Himalayan, their global domination is only going to get stronger. Rumours suggest that it is being developed at Royal Enfield’s technology centre in the United Kingdom.

wasnt it the best selling in U.K too ?
THE UK’S BEST-SELLING MOTORCYCLE LAST MONTH WAS A ROYAL ENFIELD!

THE UK’S BEST-SELLING MOTORCYCLE LAST MONTH WAS A ROYAL ENFIELD!

16 Jul

Written by Simon Hancocks Visor Down
The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT even out-sold the all-conquering Honda PCX125!
The Royal Enfield 650cc twin range was the UK’s best selling motorcycle according to MCIA data for June 2020.

Given that many in the UK are shunning the use of public transport in favour of more socially-distanced forms of transport, it’s no surprise that pretty much the entire UK motorcycle industry has seen a surge in new bike sales. Although, the growth of sales for the retro-styled Royal Enfield brand is fairly surprising.

For many riders looking to ditch the bus for two wheels, the first thought is about getting something cheap to buy, simple to use, and economical to run – think small and mid-sized scooters. The £5,500 Royal Enfield is good value, being around £3,000 less than the base model retro from Triumph; the Street Twin, although it is seen as more of a luxury purchase.

In June 2020, Royal Enfield shifted 196 units of its Interceptor 650 in June, with Honda’s usual star of the sales charts, the phenomenally successful PCX 125 scooter, getting punted into second place. The little retro from Royal Enfield has even managed to give the BMW R1250GS a black eye, with that machine selling 188 units in comparison.

It’s not clear whether or not as we all get used to the ‘new normal’ these strong sales will continue, although if one thing is for sure, the non-biking public has never seen a motorcycle as a more attractive option!




Its engine is cleanest as per fornite channel
it uses british designed engine no ?
 
