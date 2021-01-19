What's new

Royal Enfield motorbikes rev up for Bangladesh market

The Ronin

The Ronin

The UK’s famous motorcycle brand Royal Enfield is likely to hit Bangladesh roads if the authorities lift restrictions on the existing engine capacity limits in the country.

Sources said, Royal Enfield has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ifad Autos, which will manufacture the bike in Bangladesh.

The move, however, depends on lifting the restrictions on engine capacity of two-wheelers.

Currently, bikes of only 165cc can run in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh allowed motorcycles up to 165cc for the first time from 150cc in its Import Policy Order-2015-2018.

The commerce ministry is working on amending the law for lifting the restriction. A decision might be reached to this end after discussions with all concerned.

Three motorcycle manufacturing companies have expressed their opinions on the matter in written.
Rancon Motorbikes Limited, manufacturer of Japanese brand Suzuki, and Runner Automobiles said they want withdrawal of existing CC (cubic-centimeter) limit.

Runner said they have approval to manufacture bikes up to 350cc and they have started to import 200cc bikes.
Another Japanese brand Kawasaki on 5 December sent a letter to commerce ministry saying that they want to expand their business in Bangladesh and urged the ministry to increase the cap to 250cc.

Hero, on the other hand, expressed their reservation on the decision. HMCL Niloy Bangladesh Limited, the manufacturer of the brand, thinks that Bangladesh is not yet prepared for high engine capacity bikes.

A source said, Bangladesh Motorcycle Assemblers and Manufacturers Association (BMAMA) wants the existing CC limit to remain there until 2025.

A senior official of Ifad Autos told Prothom Alo that, they would bring Royal Enfield to local market in next May if the restriction is lifted within March.

He said they want to set up the factory in either Chattogram’s Mirsarai or Mymensingh’s Bhaluka.
IFAD has leased 30 acres land in Mirsarai Bangabandhu EPZ, he added.

Never heard of royal enfield..... just had a look, its a load of prehistoric rubbish.... whatever...if they are prepared to manufacture, let them in. At the end of the day the GoB can always insist that a speed limiter is installed as standard.

In Japan all cars have speed limiters as standard.... this is hardly a big deal...
 
Never heard of royal enfield..... just had a look, its a load of prehistoric rubbish.... whatever...if they are prepared to manufacture, let them in. At the end of the day the GoB can always insist that a speed limiter is installed as standard.

In Japan all cars have speed limiters as standard.... this is hardly a big deal...
They’re gas guzzling unreliable motorcycles bhakt Indians rave about.

Anyways motocycle cc limit has been raised to 350cc. Honda cb350 coming to Bangladesh too. Bike prices will go down more i reckon
If I’m going to get a bike I would get the cb350 :yahoo:
 
They’re gas guzzling unreliable motorcycles bhakt Indians rave about.

Anyways motocycle cc limit has been raised to 350cc. Honda cb350 coming to Bangladesh too. Bike prices will go down more i reckon
If I’m going to get a bike I would get the cb350 :yahoo:
Imposing cc limit was actually meaningless .

Same as very high import duty on higher cc cars!
 
Let me clarify for the pre-historic members.

I despise the handsome RE Classic 350/500 because of the obnoxious nature and some of their owners.

But RE Interceptor650/Continental GT650 are now bestsellers in the UK, believe it or not. And they're far from being obnoxious. Some of the sweetest machines ever built.

RE Himalayan now has a cult following, and deservedly so, unlike the Classics.

As for their 350 machines, it has now all changed thanks to the Meteor 350 with the new engine. Soon it'll be plonked in the Classic, making the transformation complete.

Then there's a cruiser coming, with the 650 engine. The times have changed, and this brand will forever be indebted to India.
 
sbmc27

Screenshot_20210120-010920.png

Let me clarify for the pre-historic members.

I despise the handsome RE Classic 350/500 because of the obnoxious nature and some of their owners.

But RE Interceptor650/Continental GT650 are now bestsellers in the UK, believe it or not. And they're far from being obnoxious. Some of the sweetest machines ever built.

RE Himalayan now has a cult following, and deservedly so, unlike the Classics.

As for their 350 machines, it has now all changed thanks to the Meteor 350 with the new engine. Soon it'll be plonked in the Classic, making the transformation complete.

Then there's a cruiser coming, with the 650 engine. The times have changed, and this brand will forever be indebted to India.
The History of RE goes like this, they were liquidating RE factory in England back in the 50's/60's. Because WWII was over and they didn't see a huge need for Royal army motorcycles anymore.

Some South Indian guy bought off the old machinery cheap and shipped it to India, thinking they could bribe the Indian Army to buy these things. They did. End of story.
 
I didn't say Royal Enfield is the best seller. I was talking about the 650 twins, specifically the Interceptor.

It topped charts in the middle weight segment and was overall second only to some 125cc scooter, iirc. This was some months ago.

Himalayan was also among the best selling middle weights.
It's okay brother, RE is too much of a specialty product, won't click with picky Bangladeshi buyers.

Some of the RE Cafe Racer style bikes (Classic 350/500cc, Bullet 500cc) gas guzzlers definitely won't. Not our style.

Bangladeshis (before the local manufacturing boom) used to have reliable Hondas and Yamaha's made locally since Pakistan times and they were pretty happy with them. My friend's dad (school teacher) had a Honda 100CC and they simply could not kill that thing, it was twenty years old. The thing ran like an unstoppable sewing machine.

India had import restrictions, we never did. And unlike India, we never imported lightweight mopeds either. It was either a 150cc bike or graduate to having a Corolla. No 800 CC Maruti etc.

Once the displacement limits are lifted, we can import damn near anything, large cruisers, sport-bikes, you name it. And Harleys of course.
 
I actually support the bd members here and feel RE should stay away from bd.
RE is a classic , with a following different from the new 2 wheeler aspirants in bd.
The cheap bikes from China and the mainstream quality Indian bikes like hero, honda, bajaj, tvs, etc suit the bd market more.
The 650 interceptor and the Himalayan do not suit the personality of a average bdian.
Bangladeshis on REs will just damage their brand image in the western, SE Asian and south American markets.
 
I actually support the bd members here and feel RE should stay away from bd.
RE is a classic , with a following different from the new 2 wheeler aspirants in bd.
The cheap bikes from China and the mainstream quality Indian bikes like hero, honda, bajaj, tvs, etc suit the bd market more.
The 650 interceptor and the Himalayan do not suit the personality of a average bdian.
Bangladeshis on REs will just damage their brand image in the western, SE Asian and south American markets.
Brand image? What Brand image??

Most bikers in the world have not even HEARD of RE outside India.

Like anyone gives two $hitz...when they can have the best picks of Japanese bikes.

It's just a niche market bike. Not God's Gift to impotent ED-ridden bhakt males (like Viagra). :lol:

Ugly Bhakts can keep their ugly bike. 8-)

Like Indians could afford RE in large numbers. This is the average Indian's aukat, only a few years ago.

Start pedaling buddy, gas is not cheap enough!

 
It is really royal and it has a great fan followings across the world. It is not easy to buid such brands image.

1611295919467.png
1611295949714.png

Brand image? What Brand image??

Most bikers in the world have not even HEARD of RE outside India.

Like anyone gives two $hitz...when they can have the best picks of Japanese bikes.

It's just a niche market bike. Not God's Gift to impotent ED-ridden bhakt males (like Viagra). :lol:

Ugly Bhakts can keep their ugly bike. 8-)
I know your frustration. A good physique is required to ride such bike. I know why you don't like it.
 
Brand image? What Brand image??

Most bikers in the world have not even HEARD of RE outside India.

Like anyone gives two $hitz...when they can have the best picks of Japanese bikes.

It's just a niche market bike. Not God's Gift to impotent ED-ridden bhakt males (like Viagra). :lol:

Ugly Bhakts can keep their ugly bike. 8-)
My Three motorcycles
Vstar 650 Classic 08
Yamaha FZ6R 11
RE Continental GT650 (Mr Clean Trim) 2020 -yay.
1611296471680.png
 
The History of RE goes like this, they were liquidating RE factory in England back in the 50's/60's. Because WWII was over and they didn't see a huge need for Royal army motorcycles anymore.

Some South Indian guy bought off the old machinery cheap and shipped it to India, thinking they could bribe the Indian Army to buy these things. They did. End of story.
