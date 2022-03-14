What's new

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas [largest Cruise ship in the world] departs on maiden voyage.

www.travelweekly.com

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas departs on maiden voyage: Travel Weekly

With the Wonder's debut, Royal Caribbean is again introducing the world's largest cruise ship, surpassing its sister, Symphony of the Seas.
www.travelweekly.com www.travelweekly.com

The Wonder has eight neighborhoods, including the new Suite neighborhood.

The Wonder has eight neighborhoods, including the new Suite neighborhood. Photo Credit: Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean's fifth Oasis-class ship, Wonder of the Seas, departed on its maiden voyage on Friday from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

With the Wonder's debut, Royal Caribbean is again introducing the world's largest cruise ship, surpassing its sister, Symphony of the Seas. The Wonder can accommodate 5,734 guests at double occupancy and a maximum of 6,988.

The Wonder has eight neighborhoods, including the new Suite neighborhood, featuring what Royal Caribbean calls "the grandest Ultimate Family Suite yet" that can accommodate a family of 10.

The Ultimate Family Suite can accommodate 10 people. It's in the ship's Suite neighborhood.

The Ultimate Family Suite can accommodate 10 people. It's in the ship's Suite neighborhood. Photo Credit: Royal

The Suite neighborhood also has a Suite Sun Deck with plunge pool and bar, the exclusive Coastal Kitchen restaurant and the Suite Lounge.

With the Wonder's debut, Royal Caribbean also is introducing a new restaurant, Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar, where guests dine on Southern favorites for brunch, dinner and late at night while listening to live country music. Mason Jar also serves 19 American whiskeys.

Also new on the Wonder: the Wonder Playscape, an underwater-themed play area with slides, climbing walls, games, interactive activities that come alive by touch, puzzles and light shows. Nearby is Royal Caribbean's signature mini-golf course, Wonder Dunes, with a new look and features.

The Wonder Playscape, an underwater-themed outdoor play area.

The Wonder Playscape, an underwater-themed outdoor play area. Photo Credit: Royal Caribbean

On the pool deck, guests will find the new cantilevered Vue Bar and a Royal Caribbean favorite, the Lime & Coconut Bar.

Other familiar favorites on the Wonder: the Perfect Storm trio of waterslides, kids aqua park Splashaway Bay, the adults-only Solarium, the FlowRider surf simulator, the Ultimate Abyss slide, a 10-story-high zipline, twin rock-climbing walls, the Central Park neighborhood and its 20,000-plus real plants, and entertainment in the AquaTheater.

The Wonder is sailing seven-night Caribbean cruises through April before heading to Barcelona and Rome for a summer sailing the Mediterranean.

After its Europe season, the Wonder will return to the U.S. to sail Caribbean cruises from Port Canaveral, Fla.

en.wikipedia.org

Wonder of the Seas - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

History
NameWonder of the Seas
OwnerRoyal Caribbean Group
Maiden voyage4 March 2022[2]
In service4 March 2022[2]
HomeportPort Everglades

General characteristics
Class and typeOasis-class cruise ship
Tonnage
Length362.04 m (1,187 ft 10 in)[1]
Beam
  • 47.4 m (155 ft 6 in) waterline[1]
  • 64 m (210 ft) max beam[4]
Draught9.3 m (30 ft 6 in)[1]
Decks18[4]
Installed power
  • 4 × 14,400 kW (19,300 hp) Wärtsilä 12V46F
  • 2 × 19,200 kW (25,700 hp) Wärtsilä 16V46F
  • 2 × 2,070 kW (2,780 hp) MTU 16V4000
Propulsion
Speed22 knots (41 km/h; 25 mph) cruising[4]
Capacity
  • 5,734 passengers at double occupancy[4]
  • 6,988 passengers maximum[4]
Crew2,300[4]
NotesCurrently the world’s largest cruise ship
 

