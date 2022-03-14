Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas [largest Cruise ship in the world] departs on maiden voyage.

Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 17, 2013
- 26,925
- 25
- Country
-
- Location
-
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas departs on maiden voyage: Travel Weekly
With the Wonder's debut, Royal Caribbean is again introducing the world's largest cruise ship, surpassing its sister, Symphony of the Seas.
www.travelweekly.com
The Wonder has eight neighborhoods, including the new Suite neighborhood. Photo Credit: Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean's fifth Oasis-class ship, Wonder of the Seas, departed on its maiden voyage on Friday from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.
With the Wonder's debut, Royal Caribbean is again introducing the world's largest cruise ship, surpassing its sister, Symphony of the Seas. The Wonder can accommodate 5,734 guests at double occupancy and a maximum of 6,988.
The Wonder has eight neighborhoods, including the new Suite neighborhood, featuring what Royal Caribbean calls "the grandest Ultimate Family Suite yet" that can accommodate a family of 10.
The Ultimate Family Suite can accommodate 10 people. It's in the ship's Suite neighborhood. Photo Credit: Royal
The Suite neighborhood also has a Suite Sun Deck with plunge pool and bar, the exclusive Coastal Kitchen restaurant and the Suite Lounge.
With the Wonder's debut, Royal Caribbean also is introducing a new restaurant, Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar, where guests dine on Southern favorites for brunch, dinner and late at night while listening to live country music. Mason Jar also serves 19 American whiskeys.
Also new on the Wonder: the Wonder Playscape, an underwater-themed play area with slides, climbing walls, games, interactive activities that come alive by touch, puzzles and light shows. Nearby is Royal Caribbean's signature mini-golf course, Wonder Dunes, with a new look and features.
The Wonder Playscape, an underwater-themed outdoor play area. Photo Credit: Royal Caribbean
On the pool deck, guests will find the new cantilevered Vue Bar and a Royal Caribbean favorite, the Lime & Coconut Bar.
Other familiar favorites on the Wonder: the Perfect Storm trio of waterslides, kids aqua park Splashaway Bay, the adults-only Solarium, the FlowRider surf simulator, the Ultimate Abyss slide, a 10-story-high zipline, twin rock-climbing walls, the Central Park neighborhood and its 20,000-plus real plants, and entertainment in the AquaTheater.
The Wonder is sailing seven-night Caribbean cruises through April before heading to Barcelona and Rome for a summer sailing the Mediterranean.
After its Europe season, the Wonder will return to the U.S. to sail Caribbean cruises from Port Canaveral, Fla.
|History
|Name
|Wonder of the Seas
|Owner
|Royal Caribbean Group
|Maiden voyage
|4 March 2022[2]
|In service
|4 March 2022[2]
|Homeport
|Port Everglades
|General characteristics
|Class and type
|Oasis-class cruise ship
|Tonnage
|Length
|362.04 m (1,187 ft 10 in)[1]
|Beam
|Draught
|9.3 m (30 ft 6 in)[1]
|Decks
|18[4]
|Installed power
|Propulsion
|Speed
|22 knots (41 km/h; 25 mph) cruising[4]
|Capacity
|Crew
|2,300[4]
|Notes
|Currently the world’s largest cruise ship