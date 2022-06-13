What's new

Royal Caribbean is the first cruise liner to request Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet onboard its ships

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

first planes.....now cruiseships...gotta love it.

Royal Caribbean is the first cruise liner to request Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet onboard its ships

Royal Caribbean urged the FCC to quickly approve SpaceX's application to operate Starlink on ships, trucks, airplanes, and other moving vehicles.
Royal Caribbean is looking to offer Elon Musk's Starlink internet onboard its cruises.

Royal Caribbean is looking to offer Elon Musk's Starlink internet onboard its cruises.

SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet could soon be available for passengers onboard Royal Caribbean cruises.

In a filing with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Friday, first reported by PC Magazine, Royal Caribbean Group said it wanted to be able to offer Starlink on its fleet of cruise ships.

"We believe we have identified a true next-generation solution for our vessels," John Maya, vice president of operational excellence, said in the letter to the FCC, per PC Mag.

It's the first cruise liner to file a request with the FCC about offering Starlink internet on its ships. Carriers, including Hawaiian Airlines and exclusive jet firm JSX, have inked deals with Elon Musk's company to offer passengers in-flight Wi-Fi.

Despite the deals, the FCC hasn't yet approved Starlink for use on moving vehicles.

Royal Caribbean urged the FCC in the filing to quickly approve SpaceX's application to operate Starlink on ships, trucks, planes, and other modes of transport.

"We believe our work with SpaceX, the first of its kind in the cruise industry will set the standard for other cruise operators and will mean a leap in terms of guest experience and business operations while at sea," Maya wrote in the letter.

Royal Caribbean says it has a total of 24 ships but it's not clear from the FCC filing how many vessels will have Starlink to start with.

SpaceX launched a Starlink service option in May designed for RV owners and costing $135 a month, but the company's website said Starlink should not be used while in motion. Musk tweeted: "Starlink does work on vehicles in motion, including planes, but not yet reliably."

Royal Caribbean, SpaceX, and the FCC didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment made outside of normal working hours.
 

Hamartia Antidote

