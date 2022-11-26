Royal Caribbean Announces Its Newest Ship [new Icon class] – Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Announces Its Newest Ship – Icon of the Seas Royal Caribbean International has just revealed the first look at its highly anticipated Icon of the Seas, the newest ship in its fleet.

Icon of the Seas, the newest ship in its fleet. Keep reading for all of the details on this GIANT ship!

Thrill Island – Vacationers can test their limits, scale new heights and reach top speeds at the center of thrill . This lost island adventure is home to highlights like Category 6 , the largest waterpark at sea , with six record-breaking slides: Pressure Drop and its 66-degree incline make it the industry’s first open free-fall slide ; the 46-foot-tall Frightening Bolt, the tallest drop slide at sea; Storm Surge and Hurricane Hunter, the first family raft slides at sea with four riders per raft; and Storm Chasers, cruising’s first mat-racing duo . Living on the edge takes new meaning with Crown’s Edge. Part skywalk, part ropes course and part thrill ride, it culminates in a surprising, shocking moment that will see travelers swing 154 feet above the ocean.

Chill Island – Among the seven pools on board, four are in this three-deck slice of paradise. There's a pool for every mood, each with prime ocean views: the vibrant Swim & Tonic , the line's first swim-up bar at sea ; Royal Bay Pool , the largest pool at sea; Cloud 17 , an adults-only retreat; and the serene, infinity-edge Cove Pool . Plus, The Lime & Coconut returns with four locations, including Royal Caribbean's first frozen cocktail bar.

Surfside – Introducing a neighborhood made for young families from end to end, where adults and kids ages six and under will want to stay and play all day. Grownups can soak up the endless views at Water's Edge pool , as they keep an eye on the kids at Splashaway Bay and Baby Bay . Only steps away are dining options, places to lounge, a bar, the signature carousel, an arcade, Adventure Ocean, and Social020 for teens.

The Hideaway – Tucked away, this neighborhood 135 feet above the ocean combines the good vibes of beach club scenes around the world and the uninterrupted ocean views only a cruise can offer. The first suspended infinity pool at sea is at the center of it all, and it's surrounded by a multilevel sun terrace with whirlpools, a variety of seating and a dedicated bar.

AquaDome – Perched at the top of Icon, what's in store is a transformational place unlike any other. In a tranquil oasis by day, guests can take in wraparound ocean views and an awe-inspiring waterfall as they enjoy a bite or drink. By night, it becomes a vibrant place great for a night out, complete with restaurants, bars and the cruise line's marquee aqua shows at the next-level AquaTheater. The signature entertainment venue takes artistry and cutting-edge technology to new heights, with a transforming pool, four robotic arms, state-of-the-art projection and more.

The brand new ship will be arriving in late 2023 ahead of its January 2024 debut, the first Icon Class ship will be the travel industry's. From the beach retreat to the resort escape and the theme park adventure, with every kind of family and adventurer can experience their version of the ultimate family vacation. Whether "family vacation" means getting away as a family, couple, or friends, all-encompassing lineup features a variety of firsts and next-level favorites for everyone. There are adrenaline-pumping thrills, including the largest waterpark at sea, and unrivaled ways to chill with more ocean views and pools – one for each day of the week – than ever before, plus a blend of more than 40 new and returning dining, bar and nightlife options, and cutting-edge entertainment. Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International Royal Caribbean begins to spotlight what's in store with the first look at that come alive day and night, including and. Each one is a destination in and of itself filled with an array of experiences, live entertainment, and ways to grab a bite and a drink so that everyone can make memories their way every day.