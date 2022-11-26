What's new

Royal Caribbean Announces Its Newest Ship [new Icon class] – Icon of the Seas. World's largest cruiseship

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
31,697
29
20,790
Country
United States
Location
United States
LOL! now it's the new Icon Class....even bigger than their 5 Oasis Class


iconClass.png


dclfan.com

Royal Caribbean Announces Its Newest Ship – Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International has just revealed the first look at its highly anticipated Icon of the Seas, the newest ship in its fleet.
dclfan.com dclfan.com


We typically talk about Disney cruise ships around here, but Royal Caribbean International has just revealed the first look at its highly anticipated Icon of the Seas, the newest ship in its fleet. Keep reading for all of the details on this GIANT ship!

The brand new ship will be arriving in late 2023 ahead of its January 2024 debut, the first Icon Class ship will be the travel industry’s first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation. From the beach retreat to the resort escape and the theme park adventure, with Icon, every kind of family and adventurer can experience their version of the ultimate family vacation.


With each new ship, we raise the bar in the travel industry while enhancing what our guests know and love. From the moment they step on board, every experience is specifically designed to give them the best vacation anywhere on land and at sea. With Icon of the Seas, we’ve taken this to a new level and made the ultimate family vacation.

Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group

rci-icon-of-the-seas-chill-island-1024x576.jpg
Chill Island
rci-icon-of-the-seas-chill-island-02-1024x576.jpg
Chill Island
Whether “family vacation” means getting away as a family, couple, or friends, Icon’s all-encompassing lineup features a variety of firsts and next-level favorites for everyone. There are adrenaline-pumping thrills, including the largest waterpark at sea, and unrivaled ways to chill with more ocean views and pools – one for each day of the week – than ever before, plus a blend of more than 40 new and returning dining, bar and nightlife options, and cutting-edge entertainment.

Icon of the Seas is the culmination of more than 50 years of delivering memorable experiences and our next bold commitment to those who love to vacation. Now more than ever, families and friends are prioritizing experiences where they can bond and enjoy their own adventures. We set out to create a vacation that makes all that possible in one place for the thrill-seekers, the chill enthusiasts and everyone in between, without compromise. It’s this first-of-its-kind combination that makes Icon the future of family vacations, and that future is here.

Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean begins to spotlight what’s in store with the first look at eight neighborhoods that come alive day and night, including five brand-new adventures and three bold, returning favorites. Each one is a destination in and of itself filled with an array of experiences, live entertainment, and ways to grab a bite and a drink so that everyone can make memories their way every day.

rci-icon-of-the-seas-water-park-1024x576.jpg
Thrill Island
rci-icon-of-the-seas-crowns-edge-1024x576.jpg
Crown’s Edge
Ways to Play Across Five New Neighborhoods

  • Thrill Island – Vacationers can test their limits, scale new heights and reach top speeds at the center of thrill. This lost island adventure is home to highlights like Category 6, the largest waterpark at sea, with six record-breaking slides: Pressure Drop and its 66-degree incline make it the industry’s first open free-fall slide; the 46-foot-tall Frightening Bolt, the tallest drop slide at sea; Storm Surge and Hurricane Hunter, the first family raft slides at sea with four riders per raft; and Storm Chasers, cruising’s first mat-racing duo. Living on the edge takes new meaning with Crown’s Edge. Part skywalk, part ropes course and part thrill ride, it culminates in a surprising, shocking moment that will see travelers swing 154 feet above the ocean.
  • Chill Island – Among the seven pools on board, four are in this three-deck slice of paradise. There’s a pool for every mood, each with prime ocean views: the vibrant Swim & Tonic, the line’s first swim-up bar at sea; Royal Bay Pool, the largest pool at sea; Cloud 17, an adults-only retreat; and the serene, infinity-edge Cove Pool. Plus, The Lime & Coconut returns with four locations, including Royal Caribbean’s first frozen cocktail bar.
  • Surfside – Introducing a neighborhood made for young families from end to end, where adults and kids ages six and under will want to stay and play all day. Grownups can soak up the endless views at Water’s Edge pool, as they keep an eye on the kids at Splashaway Bay and Baby Bay. Only steps away are dining options, places to lounge, a bar, the signature carousel, an arcade, Adventure Ocean, and Social020 for teens.
  • The Hideaway – Tucked away, this neighborhood 135 feet above the ocean combines the good vibes of beach club scenes around the world and the uninterrupted ocean views only a cruise can offer. The first suspended infinity pool at sea is at the center of it all, and it’s surrounded by a multilevel sun terrace with whirlpools, a variety of seating and a dedicated bar.
  • AquaDome – Perched at the top of Icon, what’s in store is a transformational place unlike any other. In a tranquil oasis by day, guests can take in wraparound ocean views and an awe-inspiring waterfall as they enjoy a bite or drink. By night, it becomes a vibrant place great for a night out, complete with restaurants, bars and the cruise line’s marquee aqua shows at the next-level AquaTheater. The signature entertainment venue takes artistry and cutting-edge technology to new heights, with a transforming pool, four robotic arms, state-of-the-art projection and more.


rci-icon-of-the-seas-the-hideaway.jpg
The Hideaway
rci-icon-of-the-seas-swim-and-tonic-1024x576.jpg
Swim & Tonic
 
Last edited:
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
31,697
29
20,790
Country
United States
Location
United States
Ways to Play Across Three Familiar Neighborhoods and Favorites

The cruise line has raised the bar even further with each of its signature neighborhoods: A grander Royal Promenade features its first floor-to-ceiling ocean views, plus more than 15 restaurants, cafes, bars and lounges; a more lush and livelier Central Park has more ways to dine and be entertained; and the largest Suite Neighborhood is three decks of luxury, offering a multilevel suite sun deck – The Grove – that has a private pool, whirlpool, and dining, and a two-story Coastal Kitchen. More returning favorites include experiences like new takes on mini golf at Lost Dunes, rock climbing at Adrenaline Peak, and Absolute Zero, Royal Caribbean’s largest ice arena, and dining venues such as Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar on the Royal Promenade and the Asian-inspired Izumi in Central Park.

rci-icon-of-the-seas-family-townhouse-1024x576.jpg
Family Townhouse
rci-icon-of-the-seas-ocean-view-suite-1024x576.jpg
Ocean View Suite
rci-icon-of-the-seas-ocean-view-room-1024x576.jpg
Ocean View Room
rci-icon-of-the-seas-inside-plus-room-1024x576.jpg
Inside Plus Room
rci-icon-of-the-seas-surfside-family-suite-1024x576.jpg
Surfside Family Suite
With 28 ways to stay, even the rooms are thoughtfully designed for every type of vacationer. It’s come one, come all with more choices, ocean views and room. There are new layouts made for families of three, four, five and more, like the Family Infinite Balcony and Surfside Family Suite – with kids alcoves tucked away from the adults – and the three-story Ultimate Family Townhouse, complete with its own white picket fence and mailbox. When it comes to views, among the best are from the brand’s first Sunset Corner Suites and Panoramic Ocean Views in AquaDome.

rci-icon-of-the-seas-family-infinite-balcony-01-1024x576.jpg
Family Infinite Balcony
rci-icon-of-the-seas-family-infinite-balcony-03-1024x576.jpg
Family Infinite Balcony
rci-icon-of-the-seas-family-infinite-balcony-02-1024x576.jpg
Family Infinite Balcony
The debut of Icon Class will also mark firsts and the next step in Royal Caribbean’s journey toward a clean-energy future. Icon will be the cruise line’s first ship with fuel cell technology and powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), the cleanest-burning marine fuel. Along with other proven applications, such as shore power connection and waste heat recovery systems, the new ship will be the cruise line’s most sustainable to date.

The bold, new standard of vacations also extends to the home away from home for those at the heart of Icon – the crew. Where they live and work has been reimagined with more intuitive design, amenities, room and activities, including a new, patented stateroom created by crew for crew.

Icon will sail year-round, 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations from Miami. Every cruise will visit Royal Caribbean’s top-rated private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas, where adventurers can create their ideal vacation day. In store is everything thrill and chill, from Thrill Waterpark’s 13 waterslides, including the tallest in North America; to Coco Beach Club, featuring the first overwater cabanas in The Bahamas; and Up, Up & Away, a helium balloon adventure. When Icon arrives, the cruise line will debut the island’s adults-only oasis, Hideaway Beach, with an expansive pool, private cabanas with pools, and unmatched views of the ocean hues. Vacationers will also visit Caribbean gems like Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Roatan, Honduras.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
31,697
29
20,790
Country
United States
Location
United States
Current Fleet

Double
ShipGross
tonnage		BerthsShip image
Grandeur of the Seas73,817[31]1,992[32] Grandeur of the Seas (cropped).jpg
Rhapsody of the Seas78,878[33]1,998[34] Rhapsody of the Seas - Skagway, AK (cropped).jpg
Enchantment of the Seas82,910[35]2,252[36] Enchantment of the Seas.jpg
Vision of the Seas78,717[37]2,050[38] Vision of the Seas departing Tallinn 19 August 2013 (cropped).JPG

Double
ShipGross
tonnage		BerthsShip image
Voyager of the Seas138,194[40]3,114[41] Voyager of the Seas in Sydney.jpg
Explorer of the Seas138,194[42]3,114[43] Explorer of the Seas, Fremantle, 2015 (01) (cropped).JPG
Adventure of the Seas138,193[44]3,114[45] Adventure of the Seas Jun 24 2019 (cropped).jpg
Navigator of the Seas139,999[46]3,376[47] Navigator of the Seas 2014 Galveston 1 (cropped).JPG
Mariner of the Seas139,863[48]3,114[49] Mariner of the Seas at hakata port (cropped).jpg

Double
ShipGross
tonnage		BerthsShip image
Radiance of the Seas90,090[50]2,143[51] Radiance of the Seas - Juneau, AK (cropped).jpg
Brilliance of the Seas90,090[52]2,142[53] Brilliance of the Seas in Tallinn 9 August 2012 (cropped).JPG
Serenade of the Seas90,090[54]2,146[55] Serenade of the Seas at Grand Cayman1 (cropped).JPG
Jewel of the Seas90,090[56]2,112[57] Jewel of the Seas G628 (cropped).jpg

Double
ShipGross
tonnage		BerthsShip Image
Freedom of the Seas156,271[59]3,782[60] MS Freedom of the Seas in its maiden voyage (cropped).jpg
Liberty of the Seas155,889[61]3,798[62] Liberty Of The Seas GC 12-22-16 (cropped).jpg
Independence of the Seas155,889[63]3,634[64] MS Independence of the Seas in Southampton (cropped).JPG
 
Last edited:
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
31,697
29
20,790
Country
United States
Location
United States
Double
ShipGross
tonnage		BerthsShip Image
Oasis of the Seas226,838[71]5,400[72] Oasis of the Seas (cropped).jpg
Allure of the Seas225,282[73]5,492[74] Allure of the Seas (ship, 2009) 001 (cropped).jpg
Harmony of the Seas226,963[75]5,497[76] Harmony of the Seas (ship, 2016) 001 (cropped).jpg
Symphony of the Seas228,081[77]5,518[77] SymphonyOfTheSeas (cropped) 02.jpg
Wonder of the Seas236,8575,734

Double
ShipGross
tonnage		BerthsShip image
Quantum of the Seas168,666[92]4,180[92] Quantum of the Seas - Wedel 04 (cropped).jpg
Anthem of the Seas168,666[93]4,180[93] El Crucero Anthem of The Seas en el muelle de Santa Catalina de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. (18173969071).jpg
Ovation of the Seas168,666[95]4,180[13] Ovation of the Seas - Nieuwe Maas - Port of Rotterdam (25843859904) (cropped).jpg
Spectrum of the Seas169,379[96]4,246[96] SPECTRUM OF THE SEAS 20190608-2 (cropped).jpg
Odyssey of the Seas167,704[99]4,200 Odyssey of the Seas (cropped).jpg

Future fleet​


DoubleMaximum
ShipClassEstimated date of completionCurrent statusGross
tonnage		BerthsNotesShip image
Icon of the SeasIcon classJanuary 2024[78]Under construction as of October 2022250,8005,6107,6001st LNG powered Project Icon cruise ship[103]
Utopia of the SeasOasis class2024[78]Agreement signed
18 February 2019		TBA5,714[104]6th Oasis-class cruise ship. 1st LNG powered Oasis class.
[105]
TBAIcon class2025[78]Agreement signed
10 October 2016		200,0005,6002nd LNG powered Project Icon cruise ship[103]
TBAIcon class2026[78]Agreement signed
2 July 2019		200,0005,6003rd LNG powered Project Icon cruise ship
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
10 Best Cruise-Line Private [Tropical] Islands in the Caribbean
Replies
6
Views
701
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas [largest Cruise ship in the world] departs on maiden voyage.
Replies
2
Views
1K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Carnival Joins the Rush to Install Starlink on its cruise ships
Replies
4
Views
309
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Royal Caribbean is the first cruise liner to request Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet onboard its ships
Replies
8
Views
2K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Norwegian Cruise Line adds SpaceX Starlink to one of its ships
Replies
2
Views
408
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom