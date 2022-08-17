What's new

Royal Air Force transporting ammunition from Pakistan to Ukraine

INS_Vikrant

INS_Vikrant

FULL MEMBER
Nov 2, 2015
1,344
-7
1,773
Country
India
Location
India
Britain’s Royal Air Force has been running near-daily flights with a C-17 Globemaster heavy lift aircraft from Romania to an airbase in the Pakistani garrison city of Rawalpindi since early this month, data from flight tracking websites have shown.

People familiar with the matter said the flights were apparently linked to a mission in support of Ukraine. It was not immediately clear what sort of equipment was being airlifted by the massive RAF aircraft. The Globemaster can carry up to 77,000 kg of cargo.

The flights, via the RAF’s Akrotiri base on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, were first spotted by social media accounts using open-source intelligence such as flight tracking websites. The flights involved a Boeing C-17A Globemaster III of the RAF with the call sign ‘ZZ173’.

There has been no official word from authorities in Britain, Romania or Pakistan about these flights, which have been tracked since at least August 6. The same Globamaster aircraft was tracked in Pakistani airspace on Tuesday, flying from Cyprus to the Pakistan Air Force’s Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi.

The flight tracking websites showed that the RAF flights flew through Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Oman airspaces before entering Pakistan, skirting the airspace of Iran and Afghanistan.

The British government under prime minister Boris Johnson has been at the forefront of efforts to assist Ukraine’s armed forces following Russia’s invasion of the eastern European country in February.

The Intel Consortium, with the handle @INTELPSF, said in a post that most Ukrainian large artillery guns use 155mm ammunition. “Ukrainian warplanners have said the best aid they can get is 155mm artillery ammunition. The U.S. recently sent 75,000 rounds of it to Ukraine. Guess who else makes that ammunition: Pakistan Ordinance Factory,” it said in a tweet.

www.google.com

Britain’s RAF flights transporting ammunition from Pakistan to Ukraine?

The flights, via the RAF’s Akrotiri base on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, were first spotted by social media accounts using open-source intelligence such as flight tracking websites
www.google.com www.google.com

Feels like a repeat of Soviet Afghan war. West through Pakistan arming guerrilla fighters to combat Russian invasion.
 
SabzShaheen

SabzShaheen

FULL MEMBER
Feb 10, 2017
869
1
748
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
No one should pay heed to these bhartis spreading their filth on our forums. Only their media, who have the cheek to call themselves journalists, are reporting on this.

At least wait for a western outlet to report on this, unless written by a pajeet.

Why is Indian media even tolerated as a source on Pakistani/International affairs?at the maximum, it should only be used as a source on Indian affairs @waz @Horus @LeGenD guys can we please for the love of God put an end to this. Places like Wikipedia are already infested with these vermin who spread their propaganda.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

aziqbal
Russia invasion fears as Britain sends 2,000 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine
Replies
5
Views
572
BHAN85
BHAN85
Nan Yang
DC shifts to damage control as Ukraine defense fades
Replies
5
Views
467
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
Sineva
The War in Ukraine: Iran's Airlift to Russia
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
Stryker1982
Stryker1982
onebyone
Biden tries to climb down from Ukraine ledge
Replies
0
Views
487
onebyone
onebyone
Nan Yang
The military situation in Ukraine, as seen by an ex-member of the Swiss strategic intelligence
Replies
0
Views
352
Nan Yang
Nan Yang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom