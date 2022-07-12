Row Over National Emblem Original vs Modi's version this is funny

Though the Aandolanjeevis ( Dedicated agitators - why are the Hindutvadis not that because most things in India must be changed afterall ? ) are correct about the change in the Ashoka Emblem this is just a minor thing considering that BJP people right from Modi the PM to chief ministers to film industry people have claimed irrational, fantastic things about the advanced nature of "Ancient India" which was supposed to have craft that could fly in the air and space and could submerge in the sea, then satellite-augmented internet, stem-cell-employing in vitro growth of human babies, advanced plastic surgery, motor cars and maybe many other things. I wonder what happened to all these achievements.