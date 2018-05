Hassan Rouhani knew about Trump decision in advance and he just make speech several minutes after Trump and said "Iran will stay in deal" ... his goal was to bind hand of Iran leader and the people who are against this did DEAD deal ...





IMO Hassan Rouhani and his party are traitors and their ultimate goal is not just to topple Islamic Republic but to divide Iran to smaller countries ....



I have enough respect for Rouhani and his partners to not calling them as "Naive" ...



I won't talk about this deal because I don't have any power ....

seeing some traitors are in power and lead your country to total destruction is enough to break your heart and make you depressed ....

