Rouhani demands US apology for downing Iranian airliner in 1988

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
Rouhani demands US apology for downing Iranian airliner in 1988
IANS / Updated: Jul 4, 2021, 12:32 IST

Hassan Rouhani

TEHRAN: Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has demanded an apology from the US government for downing an Iranian passenger flight in 1988 after more than three decades.

On July 3, 1988, a surface-to-air missile fired from a US warship stationed in the Gulf hit the Iran Air Flight 655, an Airbus A300, killing all 290 occupants on board, reports Xinhua news agency.

Addressing a meeting on Saturday, Rouhani said: "The US government has to know that it committed a very big crime in the Gulf in 1988."

US apologies, compensation, and an explanation about the reason why awards were given to "the killers and perpetrators of this great crime" are still expected, Rouhani noted.

Following the downing of the flight from Tehran to Dubai, Washington had claimed that its forces were acting in self-defense after having mistaken the airliner for a F-14 Tomcat jet fighter.

The crew of the US ship received awards at the end of their mission.

As part of the settlement, even though the US government did not admit legal liability or formally apologise to Iran, it agreed to pay $61.8 million on an ex-gratia basis in compensation to the families of the Iranian victims.

It was considered was the deadliest aviation disaster involving an Airbus A300.

SalarHaqq

SalarHaqq

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2019
816
2
1,739
Country
Belgium
Location
Netherlands
What many don't realize, is that Iran and the US regime directly went to war against each other in 1988.

More precisely, the criminal US regime entered the Iran-Iraq war on Saddam's behalf. Washington's naval forces intervened in the so-called tanker war in the Persian Gulf against Islamic Iran.

Of course, true to its barbarian habits, the US military targeted and downed an Iranian civilian airliner, murdering all passengers on board including women, children and elderly. Shortly afterwards, the captain of the US navy destroyer which shot down the airliner was awarded a medal of honor by the regime, adding insult to injury. Ex-president Bush senior, for his part, stated that he is never going to apologize on behalf of America for this is similar acts.

The regime in Washington attempted to present the strike as a "technical mistake", pretending that the top of the line USS Vincennes destroyer, equipped with the Aegis combat suite, somehow "mistook" an Airbus with an F-14... American magazine Newsweek published a comprehensive issue bearing the title "A Sea of Lies", in which some of the manipulative statements by US regime officials were exposed.

Also, during the fighting an intrepid member of the nascent IRGC Navy captured by US war criminal forces embraced martyrdom after he was brutally and sadistically tortured to death onboard an American naval vessel. When the martyr's corpse was returned to Iran, it appeared that his body had been pierced by numerous oversized nails.
 
