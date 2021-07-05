Rouhani demands US apology for downing Iranian airliner in 1988

What many don't realize, is that Iran and the US regime directly went to war against each other in 1988.



More precisely, the criminal US regime entered the Iran-Iraq war on Saddam's behalf. Washington's naval forces intervened in the so-called tanker war in the Persian Gulf against Islamic Iran.



Of course, true to its barbarian habits, the US military targeted and downed an Iranian civilian airliner, murdering all passengers on board including women, children and elderly. Shortly afterwards, the captain of the US navy destroyer which shot down the airliner was awarded a medal of honor by the regime, adding insult to injury. Ex-president Bush senior, for his part, stated that he is never going to apologize on behalf of America for this is similar acts.



The regime in Washington attempted to present the strike as a "technical mistake", pretending that the top of the line USS Vincennes destroyer, equipped with the Aegis combat suite, somehow "mistook" an Airbus with an F-14... American magazine Newsweek published a comprehensive issue bearing the title "A Sea of Lies", in which some of the manipulative statements by US regime officials were exposed.



Also, during the fighting an intrepid member of the nascent IRGC Navy captured by US war criminal forces embraced martyrdom after he was brutally and sadistically tortured to death onboard an American naval vessel. When the martyr's corpse was returned to Iran, it appeared that his body had been pierced by numerous oversized nails.