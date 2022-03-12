Rouge military faction within Indian Armed Forces

It is of quite grave concern of every Pakistani strategist which is compounded by intelligence reports given within the power circles of Pakistan regarding a possibility of Hindutva inspired rouge elements within the Indian military which have also penetrated their strategic forces. This rouge element which for now is operating with impunity due to the political influence of RSS and BJP in power circles and hence the command of Indian military have not been able to root them out or are just unwilling to. It is also possible that the RSS and BJP are using these rouge elements to act as a counter within the military for short term political gains. It is to be noted that these rouge elements are not just within the Indian Army but are also operating within other services which in case if they are coordinating with each other is a recipe for a humongous disaster within this nuclear armed region.



If we look at recent events like the unintended/mistaken firing of supersonic missile, very poor visibility of this incident within the military command of the Indian Army and the fact that missile did not contain a warhead but did have coordinates that caused it to vector into Pakistani Airspace is very troubling. Other incidents like theft of uranium and possibly other radioactive material is also very alarming for Pakistani strategists as it could be used to make a dirty bomb which if deployed within a population center could potentially cause millions of deaths. It is to be noted that Pakistani strategists cannot be sure that all nuclear and radioactive material have been recovered by Indian agencies and some could still be in circulation and a potential for a dirty bomb still exists. In case if this scenario does become true what the response could be is alarming for the region and its approximately 1+ billion inhabitants.



Up till now no investigations have come to surface which shines light on these rouge elements and Hindutva sympathizers/subscribers or how far up the chain of command this goes. Pakistani strategists should be taking appropriate measures to counter these development and to respond effectively if GOD forbid they achieve their objectives.