Rothschild & Co delegation meets Dar, discusses roadmap for economic recovery Dar expresses commitment to completing IMF programme, according to Finance Division statement

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha and senior officers participated in the meeting that took place at the Finance Division.Dar greeted the delegation and shared the economic outlook of the country and said that despite challenging economic situation, the government is steering the economy of the country towards stability and growth.He shared that as finance minister, he had successfully completed the IMF programme in the past and that the present government is committed to complete the present programme and fulfill all international obligations.The Rothschild & Co delegation briefed the Finance Minister on Company’s profile and its financial services provided to various countries across the world. The delegation supported the policy steps taken by the government for sustaining and boosting the fiscal and monetary stability and expressed confidence on achieving sustainable economic development due to pragmatic policies of the government.The meeting discussed the economic challenges being faced by Pakistan and possible roadmap for economic recovery leading to sustainable growth and development. The delegation was of the view that positives in the economy had to be highlighted vigorously globally.The finance minister appreciated Rothschild’s positive intentions for the economic prosperity of Pakistan.