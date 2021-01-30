Rostec to hand over Aspid pistol for approbation to law enforcement agencies

The Central Scientific Research Institute of Precise Mechanical Engineering of the State Corporation Rostec will hand over the 9x19 RG120 Aspid sports self-loading pistol and its RG120-1 modification for approbation to law enforcement agencies and shooting clubs. The feedback received will help to refine the weapon and successfully pass the tests..The approbation stage is necessary to familiarize potential consumers with the combat, ergonomic and operational characteristics of the pistol. It precedes the preliminary and acceptance testing of sporting weapons.“Aspid recently passed certification and confirmed its compliance with all regulatory requirements. Now we can transfer samples of the pistol to professional shooters - to the clubs of the Federation of Practical Shooting and a number of law enforcement agencies. The comments received will be included in the design documentation to refine the weapon. By the stage of preliminary tests, The Central Scientific Research Institute of Precise Mechanical Engineering will assemble pistols, where all reviews will already be taken into account,” said Bekkhan Ozdoev, industrial director of the weapons complex of Rostec State Corporation."Aspid" is included in the famous "snake" line of pistols along with the "Udav" (Boa) and "Poloz” (Whipsnake). It can be used in competition in three practical shooting classes: "standard", "lightweight" and "serial". The pistol for the "standard" class (RG120 modification) is equipped with a magazine for 22 cartridges, for the "serial" and "lightweight" (RG120-1 modification) - for 18 cartridges. At the same time, the lightweight "Aspid" received mounts for a collimator sight, and the serial one is equipped with a Picatinny rail - a rail adaptor system for sights and additional equipment.Modifications RG120 and RG120-1 also differ in that the RG120-1 does not have external mechanical safeties, all safeties are internal, automatic. This allows to instantly get the weapon out of the holster, without fear of catching on something protruding parts. The saved fractions of seconds can improve the result of the athlete.All modifications will receive special overlays on the pistol grip, which will allow the weapon to be adjusted to the individual shooter's grip. Depending on the configuration, the weight of a pistol with an empty magazine will be from 800 to 1,100 grams.The warranty life of the pistol is at least 25,000 rounds, and the magazine's is at least 7,000 rounds. The weapon can be operated at temperatures from minus 30 to plus 50 degrees.The Central Scientific Research Institute of Precise Mechanical Engineering is a part of the State Corporation Rostec as a direct management organization. The enterprise is a center for research and development of small arms, ammunition, training simulators, military equipment, other weapons, as well as weapons and military equipment protection against precision weapons. The products of Central Scientific Research Institute of Precision Engineering enter service with Russian and foreign law enforcement agencies. Among the Institute's developments there is «Ratnik» a set of combat equipment of the second generation, «APS» and «SPP-1» underwater weapons, «Cornet» ATGM, «Nona» and «Lotos» self-propelled artillery systems, «Gyurza» pistol, etc.Rosteс State Corporation is one of the largest industrial companies in Russia. It unites more than 800 scientific and industrial organizations in 60 regions of the country. Its key areas of activity are aircraft engineering, radioelectronics, medical technologies, innovative materials, etc. The corporation’s portfolio includes such well-known brands as AvtoVAZ, KAMAZ, UAC, Russian Helicopters, UEC, Uralvagonzavod, Shvabe, Kalashnikov, etc. Rostec is active in the implementation of all 12 national projects. The company is a key provider of Smart City technology, it is engaged in the digitalization of public administration, industry and social sectors, and it is developing plans for the development of 5G wireless technologies, an Industrial Internet of Things, big data and blockchain systems. Rostec partners with leading world manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, Daimler, Pirelli and Renault. The corporation’s products are delivered to more than 100 countries worldwide. Almost a third of the company's revenue comes from the export of high-tech products.