A Russian official confirmed Moscow's readiness to support Riyadh in the implementation of ambitious plans to develop a national nuclear program at any stage, and any size, noting that his country offered Saudi Arabia to buy the technology of nuclear reactors of the generation «3 +», »(Aqueous power plant).The Russian official unveiled a study to establish a nuclear science and technology center based on a Russian-designed research reactor in Saudi Arabia."We view Saudi Arabia as a strategic ally, and we consider our cooperation potential to be enormous," said Alexander Voronkov, director general of the Rosatom Regional Center for the Middle East and North Africa of the Russian Atomic Energy Agency.