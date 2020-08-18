Roshan pakistan bank account

I was thinking of getting a bank account under roshan pakistan scheme. So that I could have money accessible when visiting Pakistan and also parking some money with a view of investing of buying property when I visit there.



However, I am a bit uncomfortable in that I am not sure that the money will be safe in Pakistani banks. I have a trust deficit. I don't want zakat to be taken off my account without my permission forcefully. I don't want. Policy change rendering my money stuck.



What are the thoughts of learned pdf members especially overseas ones

