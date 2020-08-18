/ Register

  • Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Roshan pakistan bank account

Discussion in 'Pakistan Economy' started by Baz2020, Aug 18, 2020 at 11:12 AM.

  1. Aug 18, 2020 at 11:12 AM #1
    Baz2020

    Baz2020 FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    26
    Joined:
    Aug 11, 2020
    Ratings:
    +0 / 37 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    I was thinking of getting a bank account under roshan pakistan scheme. So that I could have money accessible when visiting Pakistan and also parking some money with a view of investing of buying property when I visit there.

    However, I am a bit uncomfortable in that I am not sure that the money will be safe in Pakistani banks. I have a trust deficit. I don't want zakat to be taken off my account without my permission forcefully. I don't want. Policy change rendering my money stuck.

    What are the thoughts of learned pdf members especially overseas ones
     
  2. Aug 18, 2020 at 11:16 AM #2
    Baby Leone

    Baby Leone SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,594
    Joined:
    Aug 25, 2011
    Ratings:
    +1 / 4,220 / -2
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Pakistan financial system is the most secured and money cant be stucked you are talking about a country's financial system as if you are talking about your local shop.o_O
     
  3. Aug 18, 2020 at 11:20 AM #3
    Bilal.

    Bilal. SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,645
    Joined:
    Aug 9, 2013
    Ratings:
    +8 / 4,068 / -0
    Start small and as your confidence increases you can invest more. Plus if you use it just as a vehicle to move money into investments like stocks, property, etc. then the question of it being stuck does not arise.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  4. Aug 18, 2020 at 11:54 AM #4
    Baz2020

    Baz2020 FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    26
    Joined:
    Aug 11, 2020
    Ratings:
    +0 / 37 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    It's, Pakistan not United Kingdom. Anything is possible in pk. A policy change. 'we need billion dollar immediately so we are freezing overseas Pakistanis accounts'
     
  5. Aug 18, 2020 at 12:01 PM #5
    Baby Leone

    Baby Leone SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,594
    Joined:
    Aug 25, 2011
    Ratings:
    +1 / 4,220 / -2
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    lol if you have so much concerns keep your money in UK.
    instead of asking stupid illogical questions here.
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 14 (Users: 4, Guests: 10)
  1. Enigma SIG ,
  2. Bilal. ,
  3. Baz2020