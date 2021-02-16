Roshan Digital Account reaches 150 Million DOLLAR Mark !!! And Rising Rapidly

ReferenceThe State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) administered Roshan Digital Account (RDA) received deposits of over $11.2 million in a day by expat Pakistanis on December 11, making it the highest ever recorded deposits since the program’s inception.In a tweet by State Bank of Pakistan’s official account, a statement read, “Inward remittances from overseas Pakistanis into #RoshanDigitalAccount touched another daily high with inflows of $11.2 million on 11Dec20. To this date, total inward remittances into RDA have reached, withinvested in”.Previously, the record was held at $7.7 million on December 9th, with the central bank stating in a similar tweet that, “Inward remittances from overseas Pakistanis into #RoshanDigitalAccount rose to $7.7 million, their highest ever daily amount. To date, total inward remittances into RDA have reached $139.4 million, with $81 million invested in Naya Pakistan Certificates.”