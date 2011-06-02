What's new

Roscosmos to sign contract on nuclear-powered space tug project by year-end

vostok

vostok

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 23, 2013
9,539
27
16,368
Country
Russian Federation
Location
Ukraine
The prospective space tug would have the capacity to generate energy in the autonomous mode, with the help of a megawatt-class nuclear reactor.

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. By the end of 2020, Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos will sign a contract to design the Nuklon space complex, which includes a space tug fitted with a nuclear reactor, said Alexander Bloshenko, the director of advanced programs and science at Roscosmos.
"The contract for preliminary design of the Nuklon space complex will be signed by the end of the year. It will include a space tug fitted with a nuclear reactor, to be used for missions to remote planets of the solar system. Its first mission is scheduled for 2030," Bloshenko told TASS.
The prospective space tug would have the capacity to generate energy in the autonomous mode, with the help of a megawatt-class nuclear reactor, he said.
Speaking about Nuklon’s first flight, the official said that instead of a test launch, Nuklon’s first journey would a "full-fledged scientific mission."

At the first stage of the mission in 2030, the space tug will dock with a payload module in space and will head to the Moon, where it will conduct its remote sensing and deliver a research satellite to the orbit.
At the second stage of the space journey, Nuklon will head to Venus, with the possibility of being re-fuelled with xenon on the way.
"Upon reaching Venus, a research satellite will also separate from the payload module, while the tug itself and the remaining scientific equipment will perform a gravity assist maneuver and embark upon the third stage of the mission: the journey to its ultimate destination point, which is one of Jupiter’s satellites," Bloshenko said.
@jamahir
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
obj 705A ‘We surrender!’ Roscosmos chief taunts Trump for bragging about ‘super-duper’ US missile World Affairs 34
Austin Powers Russia prepared to create super-heavy rocket — Roscosmos head World Affairs 13
Jyotish Forty-five rockets produced by Roscosmos to be launched in 2019 Russian Defence Forum 0
Hamartia Antidote Russian Space Agency Roscosmos Blames SpaceX For Its Woes World Affairs 0
Hindustani78 Roscosmos developing retrievable rocket components - company chief (Part 2) Russian Defence Forum 1
[Bregs] Russia, India Agree on Mutual Placement of Satellite Stations – Roscosmos Indian Defence Forum 1
Invincible INDIAN GLONASS beats GPS in accuracy: Roscosmos Military Forum 6
Get Ya Wig Split LIVE: UAE and Bahrain sign agreement with Israel at the White House Middle East & Africa 43
D Astronomers see possible sign of life in Venus' clouds World Affairs 3
P Pak-China to sign development agreement of first CPEC SEZ Pakistan Economy 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top