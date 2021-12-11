What's new

Roscosmos plans to send Anna Kikina to ISS on Crew Dragon in 2022

Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said that Russia wants to send the only female cosmonaut of Russia Anna Kikina to the ISS on the American Crew Dragon spacecraft in 2022.
“We proceed from the assumption that our cosmonaut Kikina will make her first flight in 2022, and we think that she will make it on the Crew Dragon spacecraft,” Rogozin said at a press conference.

He noted that the corresponding decision has already been made in the state corporation.

According to Rogozin, an American astronaut will fly on the Russian spacecraft.

Prior to this, RIA Novosti reported that Anna Kikina, the only woman in the Russian cosmonaut corps, joined the crew for a flight to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2022.

 
