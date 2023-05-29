Roosevelt Hotel leased out to New York City firm for three years

It's a government contract so you can't reasonably expect they're going to pay retail rates, particularly for a hotel that hasn't been occupied in three years. I'm frankly amazed PIA still owns the hotel despite the economic disruptions and repeated attempts by Indian investors to try to grab it out of PIA's hands.

It's not riches to be sure but better than sitting empty. Annual revenue assuming full occupancy is around $74 million a year. Not sure what profit margins would be.