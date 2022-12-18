Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant to go into production in 2024

Overall progress over 50%

Second unit expected to be commissioned in 2025

Fuel for first unit to arrive in Bangladesh by next September

"The construction of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) is progressing smoothly. The plant may be ready to begin production in 2024.Trial runs of production at the plant are expected to begin at the end of next year, according to project officials.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will virtually inaugurate the installation of the Reactor Pressure Vessel (RPV) in the second unit of Rooppur NPP in Pabna from Ganabhaban today. Alexey Likhachev, director-general of Rosatom, Russia's Atomic Energy Organisation, will attend the ceremony along with other officials.