Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant to go into production in 2024

Unfortunately due to Russia-Ukraine war, commercial production of the 1st unit will now not happen till 2024 as opposed to the original planned 2023.

The 2 reactor units by 2025 will generate 15% of BD's electricity demand with cheap and clean energy.
Another 500MW of cheap and clean power will come from a hydroelectric power plant from Nepal through India from 2026.

As the decade progresses then BD can look forward to cheap and reliable power due to the balanced energy policy of Hasina and her AL government.

"The construction of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) is progressing smoothly. The plant may be ready to begin production in 2024.

Trial runs of production at the plant are expected to begin at the end of next year, according to project officials.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will virtually inaugurate the installation of the Reactor Pressure Vessel (RPV) in the second unit of Rooppur NPP in Pabna from Ganabhaban today. Alexey Likhachev, director-general of Rosatom, Russia's Atomic Energy Organisation, will attend the ceremony along with other officials.

Highlights:

  • Overall progress over 50%
  • Second unit expected to be commissioned in 2025
  • Fuel for first unit to arrive in Bangladesh by next September
 

