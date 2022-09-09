‘Rooftop solar panels can produce 4,000MW electricity in Bangladesh’​

Bangladesh has the potential to generating over 4,000 megawatts of electricity from rooftop solar panels, said Alamgir Morshed, executive director and CEO of Infrastructure Development Company Limited (Idcol).The Idcol has set a target to finance 300 MW of power through rooftop solar projects by 2025, he added.He spoke at a workshop on installation of rooftop industrial solar system at M Anis Ud Dowla Conference Hall at Police Plaza Concord in Dhaka on Wednesday.Rooftop solar panels can produce power at cost lower than the grid tariff, experts said at the event.Thus, financing such projects makes financial sense apart from achieving the country's target of renewable energy-based power generation, they said.The government has expressed its vision to generate 4,200 megawatts (MW) of electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030.Md Habibur Rahman, secretary to power division, and Sharifa Khan, secretary to the Economic Relations Division, also spoke.