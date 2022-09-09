What's new

‘Rooftop solar panels can produce 4,000MW electricity in Bangladesh’

‘Rooftop solar panels can produce 4,000MW electricity in Bangladesh’​

Idcol CEO says

Star Business Report
Thu Sep 8, 2022 08:40 PM Last update on: Thu Sep 8, 2022 08:47 PM

Bangladesh has the potential to generating over 4,000 megawatts of electricity from rooftop solar panels, said Alamgir Morshed, executive director and CEO of Infrastructure Development Company Limited (Idcol).
The Idcol has set a target to finance 300 MW of power through rooftop solar projects by 2025, he added.
He spoke at a workshop on installation of rooftop industrial solar system at M Anis Ud Dowla Conference Hall at Police Plaza Concord in Dhaka on Wednesday.
Rooftop solar panels can produce power at cost lower than the grid tariff, experts said at the event.
Thus, financing such projects makes financial sense apart from achieving the country's target of renewable energy-based power generation, they said.
The government has expressed its vision to generate 4,200 megawatts (MW) of electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030.
Md Habibur Rahman, secretary to power division, and Sharifa Khan, secretary to the Economic Relations Division, also spoke.

www.thedailystar.net

Who writes these crap!!!
 
It looks utopian to me because those solar panels are not as good as most people think about them. Maybe I don’t know something, but the panels still cost a lot and are not eco-friendly. They can be a nice way to make a little more electricity for your house, but they cannot be a primary energy source.
However, I see them becoming popular and think that HVAC technicians will be necessary for the following years. That’s why I want to find out How Much an HVAC School Costs and want to encourage my elder kid to choose this profession. They will teach him to work not only with panels but also with ACs, refrigerators, and so on.
 
Solar power has come a very long way. I cannot speak for Bangladesh, but in india we have massive incentive schemes for solar power related projects so the industry is growing rapidly with many companies planning to go public with their solar/renewable portfolios.
 

