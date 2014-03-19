What's new

Roof Top Farming- Answer to Food Inflation?

-In Pakistan, There are lot of Empty Roof that are not being utilized.
-Now some intelligent people are growing vegetables on Roofs. (Mainly Lahore)
-Even using small roofs such as 5 Marla and up.
-Earning more than Rs100,000 monthly.
-If done on a large scale and connected with End User, Food Inflation can be significantly curtailed.
-How can government be contacted to add (Roof Top Farming) into the Agriculture Transformation plan?
 
I have had debates with family members about this. I think its a good hedge to inflation to grow as much of your own food as possible. You can even use grey water from bathing.

The counter argument giving to me was this is too hard or complicated for most busy families. I don't think it is.
 
-In Pakistan, There are lot of Empty Roof that are not being utilized.
-Now some intelligent people are growing vegetables on Roofs. (Mainly Lahore)
-Even using small roofs such as 5 Marla and up.
-Earning more than Rs100,000 monthly.
-If done on a large scale and connected with End User, Food Inflation can be significantly curtailed.
-How can government be contacted to add (Roof Top Farming) into the Agriculture Transformation plan?
before you know roofs will be caving in and it will be PTI fault because no one checked/knew the weight-bearing capacity of the roof/walls etc.
 
