Roof Top Farming- Answer to Food Inflation?

-In Pakistan, There are lot of Empty Roof that are not being utilized.
-Now some intelligent people are growing vegetables on Roofs. (Mainly Lahore)
-Even using small roofs such as 5 Marla and up.
-Earning more than Rs100,000 monthly.
-If done on a large scale and connected with End User, Food Inflation can be significantly curtailed.
-How can government be contacted to add (Roof Top Farming) into the Agriculture Transformation plan?
