Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos among 8 soccer superstars due in Pakistan today

July 07, 2017

What is going to be a first, at least eight international footballers including former Brazilian footballers Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos and the French Nicoleas Anelka are coming to Pakistan today on July 7/8, 2017.



The players coming to Pakistan include:



Ronaldinho - Brazil

Roberto Carlos - Brazil

Robert Pires - France

Nicolas Anelka - France

Luis Boa Morte - Portugal

George Boateng - Netherland

David James - England,

Ryan Giggs - England and Wales



The players are to take part in two matches while on their visit to Pakistan with the first match to be played at Hockey Club of Pakistan in Karachi and second on in Lahore. The matches will be played under lights and will be seven or six a side fixture with one team led by Ronaldinho and other side led by Manchester United's Ryan Giggs. Both the teams will be a mix-up of foreign and local players.



For home players and fans, it will be the most valuable and memorable moment of their lives and football career as they will be rubbing shoulders with those top of line football players whom they have seen playing on TV.



Ronaldinho will also be inaugurating a football academy being set up in DHA Lahore.



All of the visiting players are actually HUGE names of football world, known to any person who have slightest interest in the game. Still to describe them a bit more, here is a look at their profile:



Ronaldinho

The Brazilian magician have wont the most prestigious individual award in football world, the Ballon d'Or once and FIFA Player of the year twice along with MANY other individual awards. At a team level, he have held the FIFA world cup once with Brazil team in 2002 and have also won a Confederations cup as well as Copa America.



At club level, Ronaldinho have represented the European power houses like AC Milan, PSG and Barcelona winning La Liga (twice) and Seria A (once) along with a UEFA Champions Trophy with Barcelona. Still remains an ambassador for Barcelona.



Ronaldinho also is included in the FIFA 100 greatest living players.



Roberto Carlos

Roberto Carlos, also know as "The Bullet Man" for his 100+ mph bending free kicks is a Brazalian super star and one of the FIFA 100 greatest living player. A left back by position he have scored over a 100 goals in his international and club career. The player is associated with the giants of football world. Brazil at the international level and Real Madrid at club level.



Having being a silver award winner at FIFA player of the year and a Ballon d'Or runner up, he have been award in the UEFA defender of the year award twice.



At team level, Roberto carlos have helped the team he played for lift many trophies over his career, including the World Cup (once), Confederation Cup (once), Copa America(twice) for Brazil and La Liga (four times), UEFA Champions league (three times) , Super cup and Intercontinental Cup with Real Madrid.



Robert Pires

Another player from the FIFA 100 greatest player list, the former French footballer who have been part of French club Marseille is better known for his time at the English Premier League club, Arsenal. Pires was part of the world famous "The Invincible", Arsenal team of 2003-2004 that went unbeaten throughout the whole league season.



Having won recognition at individual level with PFA team of the year, FWA Footballer of the year and your player of the league several times, Robert have served his club and country very well. At team level, Robert Pires have wont many trophies and had an illustrious career, the highlight of which no doubt will be the FIFA world cup 1998, Confederation Cup in 2001 and 2003 and the European Championship in 2000 with France.



With 141 goals for club and country, Robert Pires have also won the English premier league (twice), FA Cup (twice) and was runner up in UEFA Champions League (once) along with a Coupe de La Liga with Metz.

