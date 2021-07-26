Romania's Aerostar signs MOU on UAV production
by Charles Forrester
Romanian aircraft equipment manufacturer and services provider Aerostar has signed a collaboration agreement with UK joint venture U-TacS for the potential production of Watchkeeper X unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Romania.
A social media post by Lucian Daniel Stanciu Viziteu, mayor of the Romanian town of Bacau where Aerostar is based, showed a model of an armed version of the Watchkeeper X at a signing ceremony between the two companies.
UK-based U-TacS is a joint venture between Elbit Systems and Thales for the manufacture of the Watchkeeper in UK service, with a facility established in the English city of Leicester to produce the system.
The Watchkeeper X at its launch at DSEI 2015. (Janes/Patrick Allen)
The Watchkeeper X was launched by Thales in 2015, offering a dual-payload configuration on the platform to allow for cameras, radars, electronic surveillance, and effectors to be included, with a modular architecture to allow for improvements in flexibility and capability deployment.
At its launch, the standard Watchkeeper X featured a day/night navigational camera, but could be fitted with a range of optional sensors, including mixed payloads of plug-and-play HD EO/IR (electro-optical/infrared) turrets, ground surveillance radars, maritime surveillance radars, communications intelligence systems (CommINT), radar electronic support measures (RESM), and cryptographic electronic support measures (CESM).
U-TacS had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.
Already a Janes subscriber? Read the full article via the Client Login
Interested in subscribing, see What we do
Romania's Aerostar signs MOU on UAV production (janes.com)
by Charles Forrester
Romanian aircraft equipment manufacturer and services provider Aerostar has signed a collaboration agreement with UK joint venture U-TacS for the potential production of Watchkeeper X unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Romania.
A social media post by Lucian Daniel Stanciu Viziteu, mayor of the Romanian town of Bacau where Aerostar is based, showed a model of an armed version of the Watchkeeper X at a signing ceremony between the two companies.
UK-based U-TacS is a joint venture between Elbit Systems and Thales for the manufacture of the Watchkeeper in UK service, with a facility established in the English city of Leicester to produce the system.
The Watchkeeper X at its launch at DSEI 2015. (Janes/Patrick Allen)
The Watchkeeper X was launched by Thales in 2015, offering a dual-payload configuration on the platform to allow for cameras, radars, electronic surveillance, and effectors to be included, with a modular architecture to allow for improvements in flexibility and capability deployment.
At its launch, the standard Watchkeeper X featured a day/night navigational camera, but could be fitted with a range of optional sensors, including mixed payloads of plug-and-play HD EO/IR (electro-optical/infrared) turrets, ground surveillance radars, maritime surveillance radars, communications intelligence systems (CommINT), radar electronic support measures (RESM), and cryptographic electronic support measures (CESM).
U-TacS had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.
Already a Janes subscriber? Read the full article via the Client Login
Interested in subscribing, see What we do
Romania's Aerostar signs MOU on UAV production (janes.com)