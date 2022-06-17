What's new

Romanian govt approves plan to buy 32 F-16 fighter jets from Norway

Romanian govt approves plan to buy 32 F-16 fighter jets from Norway

Romania's government on Thursday approved a bill to buy 32 second-hand F-16 fighter jets from Norway and logistical support and services for an estimated 454 million euros ($473 million) before tax, the defence ministry said.
NATO member Romania has a small fleet of 17 F-16 fighter jets acquired from Portugal from 2016. The jets from Norway will give it an additional two air squadrons.

The resources offered with the aircraft will ensure their operation for a minimum of 10 years as the country transitions to fifth-generation jets, the ministry said.

The ministry in May said Romania would continue to fly its remaining fleet of MiG 21 LanceR jets for until May 15, 2023.
 

