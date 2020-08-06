/ Register

Romanian Conditions for 5G Race Would Rule out Huawei

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by Hamartia Antidote, Aug 6, 2020 at 7:00 AM.

    Hamartia Antidote

    Hamartia Antidote ELITE MEMBER

    https://balkaninsight.com/2020/08/05/romanian-conditions-for-5g-race-would-rule-out-huawei/

    Without explicitly mentioning the Chinese giant, Romania has set out the terms it will apply to choose a partner to implement 5G technology – which clearly exclude China’s Huawei from the competition.
    [​IMG]


    The Romanian government on Wednesday released legislation for public debate that will be used to determine which company carries out the installation of 5G networks in the country.

    China’s Huawei looks unlikely to get the go ahead as, according to the draft legislation, companies controlled by a foreign government, that don’t have a transparent ownership structure, have a history of unethical corporate behaviour or are not subjected to an independent justice system in their home country, are not eligible.

    Both President Klaus Iohannis and his allies in the centre-right government have repeatedly voiced resistance to awarding Huawei a contract to implement 5G technology in Romania.

    Huawei does not comply with at least two of the stated conditions. It has been sanctioned by the US for alleged unethical behaviour and due to the opaque nature of China’s judicial system, to which the technology giant is subjected.

    A staunch ally of the US, Iohannis last August signed a memorandum with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, in which they agreed to “avoid the security risks that accompany Chinese investment in 5G telecommunications networks”.

    Romania was one of the first countries in the world to officially align with US opposition to involving Huawei in the upgrading of internet technologies.

    President Iohannis last April declared that “national security” and the shared concerns with the US and other NATO partners in this field would be “the predominant criterion” in deciding whom to award 5G implementation contracts.

    “We don’t want to end up with critical systems being operated by companies which are not trustworthy,” Iohannis added, in a clear signal that his administration prefer to work with companies capable of developing 5G from NATO countries, or allied liberal democracies, such as South Korea.

    Among the feasible alternatives to Huawei in the 5G field are Nokia and Ericsson, from Europe, and South Korea’s Samsung.

    Under the draft legislation made public on Wednesday, which would exclude Huawei if it is adopted, Romania’s Prime Minister and the Supreme Council for Defence – which both the government and Iohannis are part of – will have the final say.
     
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    bend the knee to the yanks.
     
    8888888888888

    8888888888888 FULL MEMBER

    Still need to pay patents to Huawei on top of other more expensive companies. So get money from Germany and France. No wonder they hate USA and stupid eastern Europeans.
     
