Romania opens door to skilled Bangladeshi workers

ARAFAT ARA | Published: November 21, 2020 09:42:56 | Updated: November 21, 2020 09:47:10Picture used for representation — Collected Picture used for representation — CollectedBangladesh is going to send manpower to Romania soon, creating an opportunity for overseas jobseekers to find jobs in the European country, officials said.Romania is a country located at the crossroads of central, eastern, and southeastern Europe recently has sent a demand note of 91 skilled workers such as masons, plumbers, welders and electricians.The process of sending workers based on the demand note has also been started by the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment (EWOE) Ministry, they said.When asked, an official of the ministry said they already selected workers as per demand of Romania market, and now they were taking preparation to give recruitment permission. First batch of workers would fly for the European country soon, he added.The migration cost of Romania-bound workers has been fixed at Tk 165,000 each. The monthly wages will vary from US$ 615 to 1400 each considering their skills and qualifications, he mentioned.He also said if the job market is explored properly, a significant number of Bangladeshi youths can get employment there.Currently, job scope has shrunk in the traditional markets. In this situation Romania can be a good option for overseas job seekers especially those who have job skills.Considering its potential, they are working to explore jobs properly; he said and hoped that Bangladesh will get more demand from the European country in coming days.However, terming the development good news for Bangladeshi overseas job seekers; migration expert Syed Saiful Haque said Bangladesh should discover more jobs there.At the same time the authorities concerned should be alert about human traffickers, as they exploit potential workers in the name of labour migration to Europe, he said.Mr Haque, chairman of WARBE Development Foundation, said Romania could be a good job destination for workers. But it should be made a bilateral agreement to help protect the interest of workers.Workers' benefits and rights should be ensured in light of the Global Compact for Migration (GCM), he added.