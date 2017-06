Romania has recorded some of the worst results for progress related to child welfare, according to a UNICEF report.The country ranked last, together with Bulgaria and Chile, for the progress on child welfare among industrialized countries, reports Swiss Rts.ch Switzerland, the countries in Northern Europe, and Germany were on the first positions in this ranking.Other countries with a high income per capita, such as the US or New Zealand, ranked on low positions. This proves that a high national income is not enough to secure good results for child welfare, according to the report’s authors. Slovenia, which ranks ninth, exceeds many countries that are far richer.On average, one in five children (21%) of these 41 “high income” countries live below the poverty line. But there are big differences. Only one in ten children are in this situation in Denmark, Iceland and Norway, whereas one in three children live below the poverty linein Israel and Romania.