Bosnia (March 1992 to February 1996)

Contribution: 3000 troops.

Casualties: 2.



United Nations Protection Forces in Bosnia (UNPROFOR), recognizing the commendable performance of the Pakistan Army Contingents as United Nations peacekeepers in Somalia and Cambodia, the United Nations requested the Government of Pakistan to contribute troops to the United Nations Protection Force in Bosnia-Herzegovina. A 3000 strong contingent consisting of two Battalion Groups and a National Support (NS) Headquarters left for Bosnia and Croatia in May 1994.



The two battalion groups PAKBAT 1 and PAKBAT 2 were deployed in the towns of Dares and Durdevik (near the city of Tuzla) in Bosnia while the National Support Headquarters remained based at Split, Croatia. They were tasked to stabilize the military situation with a view to encouraging return of normalcy, improving freedom of movement by maintaining existing routes, providing protection and supporting various United Nations agencies and NGOs engaged in their relief activities and coordinate humanitarian assistance. The PAKBATs performed their military duties with total commitment. Two officers, one junior commissioned officer and three non commissioned officers laid down their lives for the noble cause of bringing peace to a war ravaged territory. Their sacrifices were duly acknowledged by United Nations Force Commander and the local population.



Pakistani Peace Keepers who were the first to respond and assist over 50,000 refugees who came over after the Serbs had over-run the United Nations declared Safe Heavens of Srebrenica and Zepa in July 95. As it was an event which had not been foreseen by the Bosnian government and the United Nations authorities, it was the Pakistani Peace Keepers who bore the brunt of the crisis for 36 hours single handedly. Food, clothing, medical treatment and shelter to these war-ravaged people was provided by the PAKBAT from their own resources before help arrived. Even after the arrival of assistance, it were the Pakistani troops who managed and coordinated the relief activities. It was duly acknowledged in an impressive ceremony organized by Tuzia Red Cross to award certificates of merit to all those who contributed in relief operations.​

Pak played a huge role, such that custody of than DG ISI Lieutenant-General Javed Nasir was once demanded by Tribunal of Hague for his role is supporting Muslim fighters of Bosnia against the Serbian army in the 1990s, despite an embargo by the United Nations.Pakistan was instrumental in provision of small arms,ATGM's,some 20 million USD'S and other equipment.Pakistan supplied some 30 to 40 Baktar Shikan ATGM's along with huge amount of missiles and advisiors also.Pakistani role can be easily judged by the fact that Govt replied to Hague that Nasir has lost his memory in a recent car crash,so he is unfit for any such appearance.