Role Of Overseas Pakistanis In Current Crisis

Madni Bappa

Madni Bappa

Mar 2, 2022
Pakistan
United States

Very interesting take on what the Pakistani diaspora can do in the current political crisis in Pakistan.

Will we have to go through this every 3 years when someone like Bajwa will open slee of cases against one party. Then when get tired of them open cases against the government in power, take em out and bring the former in??
 
Stealth

Stealth

Apr 30, 2009
Pakistan
Canada
Man Pakistanis outside Pakistan is way toooo dangerous for Pakistani establishment than Pakistanis in Pakistan. Majority infact maha majority of overseas are with Imran Khan. The day Qasim Suri strike down No-Confidence motion, you guys have no idea what exactly happened in US and Canada. Pakistanis were celebrating like pata nahi kia hogaya hay. Since Khan ousted, Pakistanis globally exposing Pakistani establishment and their role including illegitimate illegal imported regime. The situation is very similar to Sikhs in Canada and UK the way they expose Modi regime. The image of Pakistani govt especially Establishment is fuckedup quite frankly. Establishment has zero respect in overseas and now further damaging their so called neutrality. They keep towing this govt, Pakistanis further cursing, abusing and exposing them in front of non Pakistanis and thats literally damage everything. I dont know how the **** this highest order of miscalculation happened. The upcoming generation in and outside Pakistan hate this Army though some generals are responsible of all this mess. You can’t control people voice, you cant change their preception and mind, you cant change their views by threatening them..

Sorry the biggest loser is Pakistani establishment.
 

