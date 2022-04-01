What's new

Role of Establishment in The Ongoing Regime Change Operation

Air Wolf

Air Wolf

If anybody still has an iota of doubt that Bajwa is knee deep in this regime change operation, please watch this video. It's not very long, just 36 minutes. To save time you can even increase the speed, but do watch it if you want to know what exactly is going on.

Just keep in mind that 2 out of 3 anchors are considered the closest to the military establishment. If they have reached this stage of desperation to say the things which they have said and that too in a very open manner without mincing their words, it means Establishment has once again betrayed the country.

Bajwa & other culprit generals should remember what happened to Musharraf. The day you take of the uniform, the only thing which matters is the legacy you are leaving behind.

 
I for one thinks its the judiciary who is the establishment but realty is our saviours generals are our enemy.
 
Asimzranger said:
I for ones thinks its the judiciary who is the establishment but realty is our saviours generals are our enemy.
You are not completely wrong here even Judiciary dances to the tune of military. But this time it's the military especially Bajwa through and through.

I would still like to believe that not all military elite is corrupt. Only the ones who have personal stakes outside of the country they serve.
 
‘No favouritism on spy chief’s appointment’

Speaking about the reported impasse over new spy chief’s appointment in October last year, PM Imran admitted that he wanted General Faiz Hameed to continue as DG ISI till winter amid fears of civil war in Afghanistan.

“He [General Qamar] had a different view in this regard while I was thinking as the chief executive of the country,” said the premier while dispelling the impression that his approach was based on “favouritism”.

PM Imran said he had so far not thought about giving extension to the incumbent army chief or appointing a new military head.

When asked if he still enjoyed cordial ties with the military chief, the premier said, “The relations are fine”.
o ho kia raha hai is mulk main ... in one week bajwa has lost more respect than all of his predecessors combined ... yar matlab polarization khud kar rahay hain apni awaam ki, im sure there r many professionals on this forum but can someone can make sense of all this non-sense? yaar aam admi ko yehe lag raha hai keh Bajwa is fully involved against Khan because Khan has disgraced him on the extension case almost 3 years ago and then on appointment of dgisi (not punjabi word) ... yar how can they do all this without even seeing how their own reputation is at stake or has already been tarnished. Openly people r now pointing at them. Now there is hardly any redemption even if they arrest all culprits and hang them in public. If any action is taken by establishment against opposition or even against Khan, it will look like they r trying to save their own reputation. Koi idea b hai kisi ko keh lag kia raha hai awaam ko.
 

