Role of Establishment in The Ongoing Regime Change Operation

o ho kia raha hai is mulk main ... in one week bajwa has lost more respect than all of his predecessors combined ... yar matlab polarization khud kar rahay hain apni awaam ki, im sure there r many professionals on this forum but can someone can make sense of all this non-sense? yaar aam admi ko yehe lag raha hai keh Bajwa is fully involved against Khan because Khan has disgraced him on the extension case almost 3 years ago and then on appointment of dgisi (not punjabi word) ... yar how can they do all this without even seeing how their own reputation is at stake or has already been tarnished. Openly people r now pointing at them. Now there is hardly any redemption even if they arrest all culprits and hang them in public. If any action is taken by establishment against opposition or even against Khan, it will look like they r trying to save their own reputation. Koi idea b hai kisi ko keh lag kia raha hai awaam ko.