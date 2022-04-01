Role of Establishment in The Ongoing Regime Change Operation

If anybody still has an iota of doubt that Bajwa is knee deep in this regime change operation, please watch this video. It's not very long, just 36 minutes. To save time you can even increase the speed, but do watch it if you want to know what exactly is going on.
Just keep in mind that 2 out of 3 anchors are considered the closest to the military establishment. If they have reached this stage of desperation to say the things which they have said and that too in a very open manner without mincing their words, it means Establishment has once again betrayed the country.
Bajwa & other culprit generals should remember what happened to Musharraf. The day you take of the uniform, the only thing which matters is the legacy you are leaving behind.
