Are any members of this forum business owners in Pakistan or work in businesses that enage with the chamber of commerce? I was reading on twitter about how many Pakistani businesses don't improve in scope over 5-10-20 years, they are what they are. The person writing this suggested it was part in down to a lack of improved businesses processes and not using tech properly.



I think there is scope in the market for consultants to go into businesses, improve processes, introduce tech and help the businesses become more competitive/expand. This person agreed the scope is there, but was skeptical about whether businesses would pay for it.



It got me thinking about something else i've thought about; a government department dedicated to improving and facilitating business. I then realised this already exists it's the chamber of commerce surely?



But are they actually doing anything in Pakistan? Are they helping businesses make their products to international quality standards? Are they assisting them with e-commerce? Are they helping them export to consumers rather than wholesalers?

