Roketsan's new ammunition tested on the Akıncı UAV

Has a larger warhead than other members of his family
also has a more range
30+ km in UAVs,
60 + km in Light Attack Aircraft,
80+ km in Fighter Aircraft
How? I thought laser designation is limited to about 20km or so?
So wouldn't it have to drop and be in range to designate?
Hmm seems better at fixed or semi fixed than moving targets at long ranges at least.Cats has a 30 km laser designator. This is a matter of how big you use. It also uses INS / GPS / SAL as a guide, so you don't have to use a laser.
What a marvellous sight mashallah. Well done our brothers.
