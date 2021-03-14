What's new

ROKETSAN to Export TRG-300 KAPLAN Missile to Bangladesh

Bangladesh Chief of General Staff Gen. Aziz Ahmed announced that the TRG-300 KAPLAN Missile System developed by ROKETSAN will be delivered to the Bangladesh army until June 2021. With the delivery to be made, the firepower of the Bangladesh Army's Artillery Regiment will be further enhanced with the TRG-120 KAPLAN Missile System, which has a range of 300 km. ROKETSAN will meet the tactical firepower requirements of the Bangladesh army with the missile system it will export.

TRG-300 Kaplan Füzesi

As it was reported by Defcesa on 20 December 2020, the Turkish production of the Bangladesh Army; It was stated that he was interested in aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, attack helicopters, air defense systems, armored vehicles, artillery systems, small and medium-sized warships, electronic warfare systems, radio communication equipment and ammunition.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid an official visit to Bangladesh to open the Turkish Embassy in Bangladesh in December 2020. During his visit, Çavuşoğlu met with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheick Hasina and Foreign Minister AK Abdullah Momen. The trade volume between the two countries will reach $ 2 billion annually in the near future, which was said at the joint press conference held after the meeting.

TRG-300 KAPLAN Missile

The TRG-300 KAPLAN Missile creates effective firepower on high priority targets at a range of 20 - 120 km, thanks to its high accuracy and destruction power. KAPLAN Missile; It can be launched over different types of platforms with appropriate interfaces with the K + Weapon System and Multi-Purpose Rocket System (CMRS) developed by ROKETSAN.

Suitable Goals
  • High Accuracy Detected Targets
  • Artillery and Air Defense Systems
  • Radar Positions
  • Gathering Areas
  • Logistics Facilities
  • Command, Control and Communication Systems
  • Other High Priority Targets
System Features
  • Proven Combat Capability
  • 7/24 Usage in All Kinds of Weather and Land Conditions
  • Ready to Fire
  • High Accuracy
  • Low Unwanted Effect
  • Long Range Precision Strike Capability
  • Anti-Deception and Anti-Confusion Solutions
Bilal9

Bilal9

Man neighboring countries are talking about 3000 km range, some even intercontinental.

I know MTCR limits GMLRS to 300 km (?) but we don't even have even 120 km range as a defensive measure.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Bilal9 said:
Man neighboring countries are talking about 3000 km range, some even intercontinental.

I know MTCR limits GMLRS to 300 km (?) but we don't even have even 120 km range as a defensive measure.
Be patient.. It will all fall into place during this decade 20s upto early 30s
 
SpaceMan18

SpaceMan18

Bilal9 said:
Man neighboring countries are talking about 3000 km range, some even intercontinental.

I know MTCR limits GMLRS to 300 km (?) but we don't even have even 120 km range as a defensive measure.
We can secretly get Ballistic Missiles and name them as rocket artillery and devalue their range , again we got to work with the Chinese with this one and make sure India doesn't snitch on us.

If Myanmar has ballistic missiles why can't we have some too ?
 
M

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

SpaceMan18 said:
We can secretly get Ballistic Missiles and name them as rocket artillery and devalue their range , again we got to work with the Chinese with this one and make sure India doesn't snitch on us.

If Myanmar has ballistic missiles why can't we have some too ?
You don't only need ballistic missiles you need to arm yourself responsible like to the teeth heavily armed.. In every area and dimensions. You have to reform constantly also and upgrade constantly it is a nonstop process
 
SpaceMan18 said:
True , but Ballistic Missiles gives you certain ranges of attack
I know getting longer range is not difficult and will come. But the all around is more important.

1. New upgraded next level Turkish tanks with inbuild systems
2. Drones
3. Hisar-0+ which is air defensive system
4. TFX 5th generation fighters for BAF
5. Laser-weapon and electromagnetic weapons for Bangladesh army
6.Fully armored suits anti-chemical and biological
7. Ballistic missiles
8. Submarines
9. Warships
10. Chemical and bioloigical weapons.

Leave no stones unturned in your sovereignty preparation whoever miscalculates make them pay in full measure.. You have to prepare with such an authority and intensity that if Bangladesh goes the world goes with it
 
abrar khan

abrar khan

SpaceMan18 said:
We can secretly get Ballistic Missiles and name them as rocket artillery and devalue their range , again we got to work with the Chinese with this one and make sure India doesn't snitch on us.

If Myanmar has ballistic missiles why can't we have some too ?
If you decide today some JV / or get some technical info and tools from china or any other country , BD will be self reliant in a decade time .

Few Ballistic missile without a potent warhead are useless, will not give you any deterrence.

Serious questions:
I think India is friendly with BD why keeping it secret from india ?
India wants to sale BD its super dooper TEJA fighters, she may help in missile tech as well ?

or if PM Hasina and its ruling part start thinking differently, BD and Pak can corporate to achieve some milestones in defence tech and other fields.
 
abrar khan said:
If you decide today some JV / or get some technical info and tools from china or any other country , BD will be self reliant in a decade time .

Few Ballistic missile without a potent warhead are useless, will not give you any deterrence.

Serious questions:
I think India is friendly with BD why keeping it secret from india ?
India wants to sale BD its super dooper TEJA fighters, she may help in missile tech as well ?

or if PM Hasina and its ruling part start thinking differently, BD and Pak can corporate to achieve some milestones in defence tech and other fields.
Defense tech cooperation could be beneficial both ways
 
