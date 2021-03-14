ROKETSAN to Export TRG-300 KAPLAN Missile to Bangladesh

Bangladeş ROKETSAN tarafından geliştirilen TRG-300 KAPLAN Füzesi tedarik edecek Bangladeş Genelkurmay Başkanı Orgeneral Aziz Ahmed, ROKETSAN tarafından geliştirilen TRG-300 KAPLAN

ROKETSAN to Export TRG-300 KAPLAN Missile to Bangladesh | The Chief of General Staff of Bangladesh, Gen. Aziz Ahmed, the TRG-300 KAPLAN Missile System, developed by ROKETSAN, is

roketsan will export bangladese trg tiger missileBangladesh Chief of General Staff Gen. Aziz Ahmed announced that the TRG-300 KAPLAN Missile System developed by ROKETSAN will be delivered to the Bangladesh army until June 2021. With the delivery to be made, the firepower of the Bangladesh Army's Artillery Regiment will be further enhanced with the TRG-120 KAPLAN Missile System, which has a range of 300 km. ROKETSAN will meet the tactical firepower requirements of the Bangladesh army with the missile system it will export.TRG-300 Kaplan FüzesiAs it was reported by Defcesa on 20 December 2020, the Turkish production of the Bangladesh Army;Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid an official visit to Bangladesh to open the Turkish Embassy in Bangladesh in December 2020. During his visit, Çavuşoğlu met with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheick Hasina and Foreign Minister AK Abdullah Momen. The trade volume between the two countries will reach $ 2 billion annually in the near future, which was said at the joint press conference held after the meeting.The TRG-300 KAPLAN Missile creates effective firepower on high priority targets at a range of 20 - 120 km, thanks to its high accuracy and destruction power. KAPLAN Missile; It can be launched over different types of platforms with appropriate interfaces with the K + Weapon System and Multi-Purpose Rocket System (CMRS) developed by ROKETSAN.