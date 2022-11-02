Roketsan signs contract with Indonesia for KHAN Ballistic Missile System and HİSAR Air Defense Missile System

Roketsan'dan Endonezya'da KHAN ve HİSAR Sözleşmesi Roketsan, Indo Defence Fuarı esnasında Endonezya'ya KHAN Karadan Karaya Balistik Füze Sistemi ve HİSAR Hava Savunma Füze Sistemi için teklif verdi.

Indo Defence 2022 Defense Industry Fair, held in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, opened its doors today. Turkiye, the foreign country with the largest number of companies participating in the fair, signed important agreements with Indonesian authorities.In this context, a contract was signed for the KHAN Surface-to-Surface Ballistic Missile System and HİSAR Air Defense Missile System developed by Roketsan. While the offer was submitted by Roketsan to the main contractor Excalibur company, it was learned that the loan to the Indonesia will be provided by Czech Eximbank. The main contractor Excalibur signed a contract with the Indonesian Ministry of Defense for the sale.In terms of weapon systems and ammunition, Excalibur signed a subcontracting contract with Roketsan in September 2021. The contract is planned to enter into force in 2022. Under the contract, Roketsan-produced KHAN and HİSAR missiles will be delivered to the Indonesian Army within the scope of the project in which the Czech Excalibur company is the main contractor.KHAN is the MTCR export version of the BORA Tactical Ballistic Missile System produced by Roketsan, and has a range of 280 kilometers.The missile is launching from the 8×8 Tactical Wheeled Vehicle of the BORA Weapon System produced by Roketsan and the Roketsan Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher Weapon System. In line with user requirements, it can also be launched from other Tactical Wheeled Vehicle platforms with a suitable interface for integration.