Roketsan KaraOK anti-tank missile to be inducted in Turkish army in 2021

According to Defenceturk, Roketsan General Manager Murat İkinci stated that the development phase of the KaraOK anti-tank missile was completed and that it will be in the Turkish armed forces inventory by the end of 2021.KaraOK (Turkish: Black Arrow) is a 125 mm man-portable, single-use, lightweight, short-range anti-tank guided missile (ATGM). The missile is equipped with a tandem warhead and a new indigenously developed hybrid dual-stage rocket motor designed to enable fire from an enclosed space. Its range is over 1,000 m, its weight is less than 16 kg (tube and missile), its length is 110 cm. The missile is capable of top attack. It can operate day and night thanks to its infrared imager made by Aselsan.The missile hit the target with full accuracy in the first guided test missile launch. In the product catalog previously published by Roketsan, the range of KaraOK was specified as 1,000 meters but it is said that it has been extended to some 2,000 meters, a figure that remains to be confirmed.