What's new

Roketsan KaraOK anti-tank missile to be inducted in Turkish army in 2021

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
51,164
84
57,089
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
According to Defenceturk, Roketsan General Manager Murat İkinci stated that the development phase of the KaraOK anti-tank missile was completed and that it will be in the Turkish armed forces inventory by the end of 2021.
Follow Army Recognition on Google News at this link

Army Recognition Global Defense and Security news

KaraOK anti-tank missile (Picture source: Roketsan)

KaraOK (Turkish: Black Arrow) is a 125 mm man-portable, single-use, lightweight, short-range anti-tank guided missile (ATGM). The missile is equipped with a tandem warhead and a new indigenously developed hybrid dual-stage rocket motor designed to enable fire from an enclosed space. Its range is over 1,000 m, its weight is less than 16 kg (tube and missile), its length is 110 cm. The missile is capable of top attack. It can operate day and night thanks to its infrared imager made by Aselsan.

The missile hit the target with full accuracy in the first guided test missile launch. In the product catalog previously published by Roketsan, the range of KaraOK was specified as 1,000 meters but it is said that it has been extended to some 2,000 meters, a figure that remains to be confirmed.

Army Recognition Global Defense and Security news

KaraOK anti-tank missile in transport configuration (Picture source: Wikipedia)

Roketsan KaraOK anti-tank missile to be inducted in Turkish army in 2021 | Defense News May 2021 Global Security army industry | Defense Security global news industry army year 2021 | Archive News year (armyrecognition.com)

@PanzerKiel @Path-Finder @Imran Khan @The Eagle
 
Philip the Arab

Philip the Arab

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 26, 2018
6,424
6
5,768
Country
Jordan
Location
United States
Zarvan said:
According to Defenceturk, Roketsan General Manager Murat İkinci stated that the development phase of the KaraOK anti-tank missile was completed and that it will be in the Turkish armed forces inventory by the end of 2021.
Follow Army Recognition on Google News at this link

Army Recognition Global Defense and Security news

KaraOK anti-tank missile (Picture source: Roketsan)

KaraOK (Turkish: Black Arrow) is a 125 mm man-portable, single-use, lightweight, short-range anti-tank guided missile (ATGM). The missile is equipped with a tandem warhead and a new indigenously developed hybrid dual-stage rocket motor designed to enable fire from an enclosed space. Its range is over 1,000 m, its weight is less than 16 kg (tube and missile), its length is 110 cm. The missile is capable of top attack. It can operate day and night thanks to its infrared imager made by Aselsan.

The missile hit the target with full accuracy in the first guided test missile launch. In the product catalog previously published by Roketsan, the range of KaraOK was specified as 1,000 meters but it is said that it has been extended to some 2,000 meters, a figure that remains to be confirmed.

Army Recognition Global Defense and Security news

KaraOK anti-tank missile in transport configuration (Picture source: Wikipedia)

Roketsan KaraOK anti-tank missile to be inducted in Turkish army in 2021 | Defense News May 2021 Global Security army industry | Defense Security global news industry army year 2021 | Archive News year (armyrecognition.com)

@PanzerKiel @Path-Finder @Imran Khan @The Eagle
Click to expand...
Range is a bit low but the system seems pretty good.
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
3,360
2
4,300
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
It may soon come time to scrap the T-129 deal and work with the Turks on a ground or drone based carrier for AT missiles.
 
X

xbat

FULL MEMBER
Sep 28, 2018
1,062
0
1,136
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Project requirement range was 1000mt but Roketsan made it 2500mt, it has the capability of Lock on After Launch , direct hit or top attach . Like many other Turkish products Karaok missile , during development range was kept modest , SOM was 150 kms range actual range 300km(tested for 800km), AAM missile BOZDOGAN had 65(prjct requiremnt) now SAGE Manager sait 100km+ and we expect 120 km like its rival AIM 120 AMRAAM, Turkish solid fuel tech at par with west missiles
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom