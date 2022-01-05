Roketsan from Turkey has exported TRG-230 surface-to-surface missile to Bangladesh

According to information published by the TOLGAOZBEK website, Turkish company Roketsan has exported TRG-230 surface-to-surface missile to Bangladesh. According to open sources information, Roketsan has already delivered TRG-300 300mm MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) to Bangladesh.
In August 2021, the Daily Sabah has published information regarding possible defense cooperation between Turkey and Bangladesh. Turkish Land Forces Commander Gen. Musa Avsever met the visiting Bangladeshi army chief Gen. SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, August 23 and 24, 2021.
During a meeting, Bangladesh General Shafiuddin Ahmed highlighted the strategic friendship and cultural bonds between Bangladesh and Turkey, adding that his visit will "open new doors for cooperation between the military forces of the two countries.
Bangladesh became the fourth-largest arms buyer from Turkey, reportedly receiving up to $60 million in weapons from Ankara’s roughly $1 billion in defense products exports in the first four months of 2021.
The TRG-230 is a surface-to-surface guided missile developed, designed, and manufactured by the Turkish company Roketsan. It can be launched from ROKETSAN Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) Weapon System and other platforms with compatible interfaces.
The TRG-230 missile is able to reach targets located within 20-to-70 kilometers in all-weather conditions. The missile can hit a target with a Circular Error Probable (CEP) below 10 meters delivering a 42-kg warhead and a kill radius of 55 meters. The navigation system relies on GPS/GLONASS global satellite positioning system and inertial measurement unit (IMU).
