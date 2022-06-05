Roketsan department head indirectly confirmed that TAF has reached 550km apogee on rockets

ROKETSAN Advanced Technologies and Systems Asst. Dr. Sartuk KARASOY:"Now, in our National Satellite Launch System studies, we are moving to a configuration that will carry a 400 kg satellite to an altitude of 550 km. And with cryogenic engine technology, we reach the capacity to launch satellites like GÖKTÜRK(EOS) into space."Turkiye's work in the field of BM has been completely closed to open sources since 2016-2017. In the past, information about related studies was very stricted and subject to control, but now there is almost complete censorship. Since military parades have been abolished too, it is necessary to pay attention to the work of Roketsan's other rocket programs in order to follow the work in this field.