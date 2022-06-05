What's new

Roketsan department head indirectly confirmed that TAF has reached 550km apogee on rockets

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1533259328542674944

ROKETSAN Advanced Technologies and Systems Asst. Dr. Sartuk KARASOY:

"Now, in our National Satellite Launch System studies, we are moving to a configuration that will carry a 400 kg satellite to an altitude of 550 km. And with cryogenic engine technology, we reach the capacity to launch satellites like GÖKTÜRK(EOS) into space."

FUevPQnXoAEwkja


Turkiye's work in the field of BM has been completely closed to open sources since 2016-2017. In the past, information about related studies was very stricted and subject to control, but now there is almost complete censorship. Since military parades have been abolished too, it is necessary to pay attention to the work of Roketsan's other rocket programs in order to follow the work in this field.
 
I would hope Pakistan works with countries looking to launch their polar satellites to consider launching from Pakistan. Offering them facilities in exchange for joint ventures could be a good way to jump start Suparco back to doing it’s own launches.

Pakistan has a prime location for a direct launch to the south. Btw, Somalia is a prime location for launches to the east, against the earths rotation for Geosynchronous launches, as they have a location that sits directly on the equator. These two locations could be prime locations for Mideast countries to launch satellites, as there is a lot of ocean beyond the launch sites until the next piece of land.
 
I would hope Pakistan works with countries looking to launch their polar satellites to consider launching from Pakistan. Offering them facilities in exchange for joint ventures could be a good way to jump start Suparco back to doing it’s own launches.

Pakistan has a prime location for a direct launch to the south.
Yes, Turkiye is in a geographically disadvantaged position. As far as I know, negotiations are continuing with a few different countries, through the boards of the relevant institutions in TR and the ministry of defense, on the issues of partnership or allocation of land for the establishment of a satellite launch center.

If we can make this agreement with Pakistan with full partnership, and if our relevant institutions can unite their forces, that would be a great development for both country.
 

