Roketsan begins serial production of OMTAS ATGM

Robin Hughes, London - IHS Jane's Missiles & Rockets 24 August 2018 Roketsan has finalised development of a new 160mm-calibre manportable/vehicle-mounted medium-range anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) weapon system for the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF). The new missile – designated OMTAS – is intended in the first instance to meet a Turkish Land Forces Command requirement for an indigenously-developed medium-range ATGM to replace its current 152 mm BGM-71 tube-launched, optically tracked, wire-guided (TOW) and 103mm Milan wire-guided command to line-of-sight ATGM capabilities.Roketsan has begun serial production of the OMTAS ATGM for the Turkish Armed Forces. (Robin Hughes) OMTAS is a day/night all-weather weapon system featuring both direct attack and top attack modes, and lock-on before launch, lock-on after launch, fire-and-forget, and fire-and-update operating modes. The missile is 1,800mm in length (including the launch tube and forward and aft shock cushions) and weighs 35 kg (including the launch tube). Designed to engage stationary and moving armoured targets at ranges in excess of 4,000 m (with a minimum engagement range of 200 m), the new missile features a dual thrust (boost and sustain) rocket motor, an uncooled imaging infrared (IIR) seeker assembly, a two-way radio-frequency datalink, and a high-explosive tandem charge warhead designed and delivered by TDW in Germany, and now being developed and produced by Roketsan in-house. “The TAF requirement specified an effective armour penetration, so we’ve migrated the new warhead we designed with TDW for on our longer-range UMTAS helicopter-launched ATGM to the new OMTAS missile,” a Roketsan spokesperson told Jane’s . OMTAS uses other subsystems in common with UMTAS – for example the IIR seeker assembly – however the rocket motor and aerodynamics/geometries of the airframe have been redesigned. The spokesperson noted that Roketsan is also considering the addition of a semi-active laser seeker terminal guidance option for OMTAS, but this will be at a later date and as per customer demand. https://www.janes.com/article/82573/roketsan-begins-serial-production-of-omtas-atgm