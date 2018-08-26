/ Register

  • Sunday, August 26, 2018

Roketsan begins serial production of OMTAS ATGM

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by cabatli_53, Aug 26, 2018

  Aug 26, 2018 at 8:14 AM
    cabatli_53

    cabatli_53 INT'L MOD

    Robin Hughes, London - IHS Jane's Missiles & Rockets
    24 August 2018
    Roketsan has finalised development of a new 160mm-calibre manportable/vehicle-mounted medium-range anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) weapon system for the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF).

    The new missile – designated OMTAS – is intended in the first instance to meet a Turkish Land Forces Command requirement for an indigenously-developed medium-range ATGM to replace its current 152 mm BGM-71 tube-launched, optically tracked, wire-guided (TOW) and 103mm Milan wire-guided command to line-of-sight ATGM capabilities.[​IMG]Roketsan has begun serial production of the OMTAS ATGM for the Turkish Armed Forces. (Robin Hughes)

    OMTAS is a day/night all-weather weapon system featuring both direct attack and top attack modes, and lock-on before launch, lock-on after launch, fire-and-forget, and fire-and-update operating modes. The missile is 1,800mm in length (including the launch tube and forward and aft shock cushions) and weighs 35 kg (including the launch tube). Designed to engage stationary and moving armoured targets at ranges in excess of 4,000 m (with a minimum engagement range of 200 m), the new missile features a dual thrust (boost and sustain) rocket motor, an uncooled imaging infrared (IIR) seeker assembly, a two-way radio-frequency datalink, and a high-explosive tandem charge warhead designed and delivered by TDW in Germany, and now being developed and produced by Roketsan in-house.

    “The TAF requirement specified an effective armour penetration, so we’ve migrated the new warhead we designed with TDW for on our longer-range UMTAS helicopter-launched ATGM to the new OMTAS missile,” a Roketsan spokesperson told Jane’s . OMTAS uses other subsystems in common with UMTAS – for example the IIR seeker assembly – however the rocket motor and aerodynamics/geometries of the airframe have been redesigned. The spokesperson noted that Roketsan is also considering the addition of a semi-active laser seeker terminal guidance option for OMTAS, but this will be at a later date and as per customer demand.

    https://www.janes.com/article/82573/roketsan-begins-serial-production-of-omtas-atgm
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 8:24 AM
    cabatli_53

    cabatli_53 INT'L MOD

    It seems Army requested more effective tandem warhead after having experience with German TDW design on trials and so Project delayed a bit but Roketsan came up with more effective tandem warhead design that is produced in Turkey and missile passed into production.

    [​IMG]
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 8:30 AM
    cabatli_53

    cabatli_53 INT'L MOD

  Aug 26, 2018 at 8:30 AM
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    What kind of armour is it effective against?
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 8:36 AM
    cabatli_53

    cabatli_53 INT'L MOD

    All kind of armours. There is not any type of armour which is declared specifically to be ineffective against.
     
