RoK Navy Issues New Images Of LPX-II As It Tries To Gain Public Support For Aircraft Carrier Program
On 4 February 2021, the Republic of Korea (RoK) Navy held a seminar at the Chungnam National University to actively promote the LPX-II Light Aircraft Carrier program to South Korea's public.
Xavier Vavasseur 11 Feb 2021
The theme of the seminar, broadcast live on YouTube, was officially dubbed “The core strategic asset of national security, the necessity of light aircraft carriers” . Eight new images showing the LPX-II from various angles (see the gallery below), several infographics and an artist impression of the future “ROK Navy Carrier Strike Group composition” were unveiled.
ROK Navy’s future carrier strike group
The artist impression of the ROK Navy CSG (above) is particularly interesting as it shows the future of the South Korean Navy fleet, with:
- the LPX-II light aircraft carrier,
- two KSS III submarines,
- the KDX III batch 2 destroyer,
- the KDDX destroyer,
- the KDX II destroyer
- ROKS Soyang Fast Combat Support Ship,
The image also shows South Korea’s future naval air assets:
- the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft
- the F-35B STOVL aircraft
- the AW159 Wildcat maritime helicopter
- and a VTOL UAV
Controversy over LPX-II program cost
South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense and the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) held the 8th Defense Projects Council on the same day. They discussed ways to expand consensus on the construction of LPX-II. However, there is still controversy over the project’s expected astronomical costs. Others argue that a light aircraft carrier may not be the best platform to counter China’s rapid naval expansion.
The ROK Navy however addressed those issues via infographics/Q&A session (see page 2 of this article).
LPX-II dimensions
According to Director Jeong Seung-gyun, head of the ROK Navy planning LPX-II has a length of 265 meters, a width of 43 meters for a light displacement of 30,000 tons (probably around 45,000 tons fully loaded). This puts LPX-II in a similar size to that of French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle and the U.S. Navy’s America-class which are comparable in size (~43,000 tons full load/261.5 meters and 45,693 tons full load/257 meters respectively).
Q&A with Doctor Kim Jae Yeop
Doctor Kim Jae Yeop is a Seoul-based researcher with Pacific Rim Institute for Strategic Studies (PRINSS). Naval News reached to him to get his opinion and analysis on the latest developments regarding the LPX-II program.
Naval News – In your opinion, why was this seminar organized ? Is the South Korean public hostile to the project ?
Kim Jae Yeop – Not absolutely. But it is true that the situation is quite challenging. First, the proposed initial budget for the program (amounting roughly $10 million), was dismissed by Finance Ministry late last year. In this year’s budget, ROK Navy only secured $100 thousand; for studies on the program such as the recent seminar. And politicians, opposition & even some ruling party members in National Assembly’s Defense Committee, suggest that the program still needs more public consensus.
NavalNews – Where does LPX-II fits in the ROK Navy doctrine ? Surely, deterrence against North Korean aggression can not be the only “raison d’etre” of the project ?
Kim Jae Yeop – When it comes to “just cause” for the program, threat from Pyongyang will be less convincing. The ROK Navy says light aircraft carrier will offer an alternative for dealing with vulnerability of land-based airfields from Pyongyang’s new sophisticated ballistic missiles. But just a dozen of F-35B (even unable to be equipped with air to ground weaponry for internal weapon bay) will not make much of a difference on the threat.
Instead, the reason for LPX-II should be convinced by challenges posed by navies of neighboring powers like China & Japan. And it should be in the context of securing Seoul’s own sea lines of communication at distant maritime domains; rather than offshore nearby Korean Peninsula. Because, when it comes to maritime conflicts around Korean Peninsula, there are already more cost-effective countermeasures; like land- or air-based assets equipped with anti-ship weapons or submarines.
Naval News – With so many ongoing naval projects (KSS III, KDX III Batch 2, KDDX, procurement of F-35B to name a few), will the Ministry of National Defense have enough budget to fund LPX-II ?
Kim Jae Yeop – Korean Defense Ministry believes they can afford LPX-II, because cost of around $2 billion dollar for the project will be proceeded for the next decade; not at once. But, as you pointed out, Korean Navy already seeks a number of major acquisition programs. So, in terms of finances, it’ll be more challenging than Defense Ministry thinks.
Nevertheless, it is important for Korean Navy to put priorities on those major acquisition programs before LPX-II. Because they will be necessary to guarantee strategic value of Korea’s future light aircraft carrier. Without them, LPX-II will be nothing but expensive but vulnerable maritime target; like some critics of the program concern.
Twin island design
The latest design of LPX-II shows a twin island arrangement which is likely the reflection of international cooperation.
In terms of foreign partners, US & UK government and firms are said to be involved. The US will transfer technology for reinforced deck as part of F-35B purchase while the UK has been providing technical and doctrinal advice. As we reported in October 2020, the UK Government and Babcock International, which led the Royal Navy Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier design process, « are said to be actively engaging with their South Korean counterparts ». This likely explains why the latest design of LPX-II shows two islands that look similar to those of the Royal Navy aircraft carriers. For the record, Babcock was already involved in the ROK Navy’s KSS-III large attack submarine program.
About LPX-II program
South Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) was awarded a contract for the LPX-II conceptual design in October 2019. The LPX-II project aims to build a new versatile large-deck landing ship for short take-off and vertical landing fighter jets.
HHI was expected to finish the conceptual design by the second half of 2020, with commissioning with Republic of Korea Navy planned for the early 2030s. The vessel, displacing around 40,000 tons (30,000 tons initially but recent DAPA references to the project mention the higher figure) would be based on the existing Dokdo-class amphibious assault ship (LPX-I project) but without a well deck, focusing on air operation (in a similar way to the LHA class of the U.S. Navy). It would be able to accommodate around 20 F-35B STOVL fighters. On 30 December 2020, details for South Korea’s LPX-II light aircraft carrier were finalized and the necessary budget was officially allocated in the 2020~2024 Mid-Term Defense Plan (국방중기계획).
The ballistic missile defense (BMD) capable multi function radar (MFR) being developed for Korea’s nextgen destroyer (KDDX) will reportedly equip LPX-II. The latest infographics shared by the ROK Navy shows that the LPX-II will feature a new CIWS currently under development, K-SAAM surface to air missiles and LIG Nex1 SLQ-261K Torpedo Acoustic Counter Measure (TACM) system.
In addition to the F-35B, South Korea’s light aircraft carrier will also deploy the future Marine Attack Helicopters of the ROK Marine Corps, for which there is an upcoming competition between local company KAI (with the Surion MAH), Bell Helicopters (with the AH-1Z) and Boeing (with the AH-64 Apache). All three companies were showcasing their solutions at ADEX 2019.
Additional LPX-II infographics and Q&A
Here are the other infographics released by the ROK Navy during the seminar.
Republic of Korea’s aircraft carrier era is about to open!
The public will ask the location of the carrier battle group in times of crisis.
What role will the light aircraft carrier play?
A joint force of navy, air force, and ground forces operating on a single platform.
To counter North Korea’s provocations, and to operate as an offensive joint force in times of war, symbolizing strong military power!
1- Suppresses North Korea’s provocations and, in times of war, operates as an offensive joint force to ensure early victory.
2- Prevent the military activities of potentially threatening countries and protect maritime sovereignty and national interests in times of conflict.
3- Protect citizens from various non-military threats.
4- Support the nation’s foreign policy and contribute to international peace.
The importance of securing a light aircraft carrier
Thumbnail 1: The combined power of escorting combat ships, vertical take-off and landing fighters, and assault helicopters.
Thumbnail 2: Anywhere in the world. When the people need it. Protection of national interests and citizens is possible.
Thumbnail 3: Revitalization of the national economy and shipbuilding industry. Contribution to revitalization of the national economy and shipbuilding industry, and promotion of defense-related exports. More than 2,300 jobs and an economic ripple effect of 4.4 trillion won will be created.
Thumbnail 4: Ability to support national policies with power. Symbol of Korea’s national power and military strength. The Republic of Korea has the world’s 10th largest economy and the world’s 9th largest defense budget (2020).
Light aircraft carrier, what do you care about?
Q: Since when has the light aircraft carrier been promoted?
A: Since the 1996 Presidential Report, the need for a light aircraft carrier has been continuously raised, and in particular, the National Assembly raised the need to secure fighter-carrying vessels to prepare for potential threats, not only from North Korea, through a service study in 2012.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff recognized the need and decided to secure the carrier in December 2020.
Q: Can our defense budget cover the cost of securing and operating a light aircraft carrier and escort force?
A: Most of the escort forces are already in possession and in operation or are already reflected in the mid-term defense plan (not much additional budget is required).
The design of light aircraft carriers will begin next year and will be secured around 2033.
Construction costs will be spread over more than 10 years and can be allocated in the defense budget.
[Q&A continues on other slides not displayed here]
Q:Our military strength is superior to North Korea’s, why would we want to secure a light aircraft carrier?
A: Because a prolonged war would result in enormous loss of life, destruction of land, and economic loss.
It is important to win the war in the shortest possible time with the least amount of damage, because a prolonged war will result in enormous loss of life, destruction of land, and economic loss.
The aircraft launched from the light aircraft carrier will approach the enemy’s rear and hit important targets with precision, dispersing the enemy’s attack and creating an environment where our forces can quickly end the war.
Q: What are the consequences of a maritime conflict with a neighboring country?
Isn’t there a possibility of a maritime conflict with neighboring countries? If it does, will the light aircraft carrier be able to handle it?
A: We must have a national defense capability that can exercise minimum restraint in preparation for possible dangers and threats in the future.
A light aircraft carrier is an effective and efficient force that can play a central role in responding to the expansive naval buildup of a potentially threatening nation.
Q: Isn’t it better to solve problems that occur in distant seas, such as trade routes, through diplomacy and alliances rather than military force?
A: Diplomacy and alliances cannot be relied upon solely for national security, because diplomatic relations are subject to various changes, and even between alliances there are situations where national interests conflict. Diplomacy and alliances must also be backed by force.
As a country that is absolutely dependent on imports of crude oil, raw materials, and food, we must have the ability to protect our sea routes for the sake of our national economy and people’s livelihood.
Q: There are claims that the Korean peninsula itself is an unsinkable aircraft carrier, but do we really need a light aircraft carrier?
A: A ground-based air base can be damaged by a large-scale missile attack by North Korea, and its normal operation may be limited in the early stages of the war.
The fighter jets aboard a light aircraft carrier, which is a moving maritime air base, can survive enemy missile attacks and operate effectively.
Q: Aren’t vertical take-off and landing aircraft on light aircraft carriers limited in range and armament-carrying capacity?
A: Although the range and armament capacity of carrier-based aircraft are somewhat more limited than those of ground-launched fighters, they can be rearmed and re-fueled at sea, which means less preparation time for sorties and more frequent and distant operations.
It can also carry out missions with light aircraft carriers in the field when our national interests need to be protected in distant seas where ground-launched fighters cannot go.
Q: Why do we need a light aircraft carrier to protect Dokdo (Ed. note:Liancourt Rocks) when F-15Ks and F-35As can fly sorties to operate there?
A: F-15Ks and F-35As that take off from a ground base can only operate in the field for a limited amount of time after arriving over Dokdo, and can be re-fueled by aerial refueling aircraft, but rearming is limited.
Carrier-launched fighters can be re-fueled and rearmed on the carrier at the site of the conflict, allowing for faster and more frequent mission execution.
Q: Isn’t it necessary to have a 70,000 ton class or larger medium to large aircraft carrier because a 30,000 ton class carrier is limited in its aircraft carrying capacity?
A: The size of an operational carrier should be determined in consideration of economic strength, technological capability, and operational evaluation.
The U.K., France, Italy, and other countries are operating medium and small aircraft carriers in consideration of their national power levels.
The U.S. is also developing a plan to secure six additional light aircraft carriers in consideration of its mission. *Navy Force Structure and Shipbuilding Plans (CRS Report, Oct. 2020)
Q: Wouldn’t it be more effective to strengthen asymmetric forces such as submarines and missiles rather than high-priced light aircraft carriers?
A: While it is important for national security to prepare for specific threats with asymmetric forces, it is preferable to build an all-round security capability to prepare for a variety of threats.
A light aircraft carrier is a joint force that can not only restrain and respond to North Korea, but can also carry out various missions such as checking neighboring countries, protecting maritime interests and citizens, and can exert a strong restraining force through a show of force.
Securing a light aircraft carrier:
For solid security that no one can overlook
It is the mission of an era for the nation and its people
A strong national defense and a peaceful future for the Republic of Korea.
