RoK Navy Issues New Images Of LPX-II As It Tries To Gain Public Support For Aircraft Carrier Program

On 4 February 2021, the Republic of Korea (RoK) Navy held a seminar at the Chungnam National University to actively promote the LPX-II Light Aircraft Carrier program to South Korea's public.

ROK Navy’s future carrier strike group

the LPX-II light aircraft carrier,

two KSS III submarines,

the KDX III batch 2 destroyer,

the KDDX destroyer,

the KDX II destroyer

ROKS Soyang Fast Combat Support Ship,

the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft

the F-35B STOVL aircraft

the AW159 Wildcat maritime helicopter

and a VTOL UAV

Controversy over LPX-II program cost

LPX-II dimensions

Q&A with Doctor Kim Jae Yeop

Twin island design

About LPX-II program

Additional LPX-II infographics and Q&A